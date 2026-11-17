As they have done during this losing skid, Utah will watch video and go over ways they can improve their game. Through this process, the team has already increased their speed and are trending in the right direction.

“I think after every loss, we’ve had good discussions, good video, just talking about things in our game that we want to clean up, and how we wanted to attack them tonight,” Captain Clayton Keller said. “I think we did a good job of it. I think the last couple of games we’ve really started to play with a lot of speed and pace, just a different feel out there, and you know the results will come. Like I said, we can’t stay down. We play another huge game against Colorado in a day or two, so that’s what we’ve got to look forward to and learn from tonight.”

It’s necessary for Utah to use their frustration from losing recent games to come together as a group. Using this adversity as an opportunity is key.

“I think it’s just maturity,” Trocheck explained. “I think you have to be able to be frustrated. It’s ok to be frustrated, but you have to channel it in the right way. You can’t get frustrated at each other. Got to make sure we’re sticking together in here. And then, I don’t know, a lot of people in this game use frustration positively, or are able to make it fuel them a little bit more, so hopefully we can do that.”

“I think we’re playing hard, we’re getting a lot of chances,” Keller reflected. “It feels like we’re doing a lot of the right things, we’re just getting some unlucky breaks. It’s going to happen during the season. No one feels sorry for us. We just got to stay confident, keep going at it. This is when you learn the most about your team and yourself and your game is when you’re going through adversity, not when things are great. You’re not winning every single night.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Utah saw center Logan Cooley return to the lineup after he missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. He had an assist in his return, and played 23:48, his most this season in a single game. Trocheck shared this on Cooley’s return:

* “I think he’s one of the best players in the world, so having him on the ice anytime is going to help us out.”

Utah’s last five goals on the man-advantage have been scored by five different skaters, and the team’s seven players with multiple power-play tallies are now the most in the NHL.

The team also leads the NHL with 26 power-play tallies this season.

Final Stats

Score: 3-2 VAN

Final Shots: UTA 36, VAN 24

Power Play: VAN 2/4, UTA 1/5

Hits: VAN 27, UTA 22

Blocked Shots: VAN 16, UTA 12

Face-Off %: UTA 55.2%, VAN 44.8%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 18: COL vs UTA – Get Tickets