SALT LAKE CITY – Monday night at the Delta Center, the Utah Mammoth lost the Vancouver Canucks, 3-2. Centers Vincent Trocheck (PPG) and Barrett Hayton had the team’s goals tonight. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced.
Although Utah is encouraged by some areas of their game and the effort they’re bringing, the team is focused on finding a way to get back into the win column.
“Do I think we’re playing well? Do I think we’re doing a lot of good things? Yes,” head coach André Tourigny. “Having said that, you need to play with the card you have in front of you. Through injury or through tough travel or whatever, it’s not an excuse. You need to find a way, and we need to find a way. We’re at that point where there are no excuses; we need to find a way. For example, tonight we need to have more traffic. We need to find a way to make sure we’re stingy, and we’re not getting in the box or whatever. We can blame John and Jack, but that doesn’t change anything. At the end of the day, John and Jack go home right now, and there’s no problem. We’re going home, and we lost the game in front of our fans. That’s a big problem. So, we need to regroup and quickly.”
“Just feel a little depleted,” Trocheck said. “We’ve got to find ways to win games, and right now I feel like we’re playing well, we’re just finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. It’s just one or two mishaps here or there during games that are too big.”