THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (12-10-3) vs Minnesota (18-3-5)
WHEN: Nov. 25, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2 & 1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
It’s the second of four games between these teams this season
WHO: Utah (12-10-3) vs Minnesota (18-3-5)
WHEN: Nov. 25, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2 & 1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Minnesota
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Minnesota This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny