THE DETAILS
WHO: Colorado (12-6-3) vs Utah (10-9-3)
WHEN: Nov. 18, 2026
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: TNT, HBO Max
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL Network Radio (Ch. 91)
The Utah Mammoth will host the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center
WHO: Colorado (12-6-3) vs Utah (10-9-3)
WHEN: Nov. 18, 2026
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: TNT, HBO Max
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL Network Radio (Ch. 91)
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Colorado
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Colorado This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
WINTER CLASSIC
|
WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
|
DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
|
WRITTEN
|
WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
|
VIDEO
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
|
FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
|
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny