Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (October 28, 2026) – One historic outdoor hockey game. Two major music acts. Four days of NBA and NHL action. Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) today unveiled Winter Weekend, presented by Delta Air Lines.

Designed to create an unforgettable holiday weekend unlike anything Utah has experienced before, Winter Weekend brings together some of the biggest names in sports and music, including a one-night-only New Year’s Eve Festival at the Delta Center headlined by Global Superstar Post Malone and special guest Alesso. SEG is partnering with Palm Tree Crew, the global music and entertainment company founded by Kygo and Myles Shear and known for its destination music festivals in Aspen, the Hamptons and beyond, to bring the celebration to life.

Winter Weekend kicks into high gear on Dec. 31 with the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic, as the Utah Mammoth face the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 4 p.m. MT. The matchup marks the first Winter Classic appearance for both franchises and Utah’s first outdoor NHL game. But the celebration doesn't end with the final horn. The action moves downtown to the Delta Center, where Post Malone will headline the New Year’s Eve Festival, with Alesso closing out the night, turning one of hockey's biggest nights into a citywide New Year's Eve celebration.

And the celebration extends well beyond New Year’s Eve. The Utah Jazz welcome the New York Knicks on Dec. 30 and the Boston Celtics on Jan. 1, while the Mammoth return to the Delta Center to face the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 2. At the Select Health Ice Center, youth tournaments and a hockey camp will give young players a place in a week that puts the sport front and center across Utah. Together, the events create four days of sports and entertainment designed to bring fans, families and visitors to Utah.

“We wanted to create a weekend unlike anything Utah has experienced before,” said Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group. “An outdoor NHL game, Post Malone and special guest Alesso at the Delta Center, the Jazz and Mammoth playing throughout the weekend. We're bringing four days of sports and entertainment together to create something special for Utahns and give fans from across the country a reason to make Utah their New Year's Eve destination. That's the vision behind Winter Weekend and exactly what we want Utah to be known for.”

New Year’s Eve Festival

Post Malone and Alesso will take over the Delta Center for a one-night-only New Year’s Eve Festival, bringing two of music’s biggest names together to ring in 2027. With Palm Tree Crew bringing the destination festival experience it has built in Aspen, the Hamptons and other locations around the world, the partnership combines SEG's vision for Utah with Palm Tree Crew's expertise in creating major live music experiences in unforgettable settings.

To make the celebration accessible to more fans, more than 6,000 tickets will be available for less than $125. Fans can now sign-up to join the ticket presale, which begins Oct. 29 at 10 A.M. MT at utahwinterweekend.com. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 30 at 10 A.M. MT.

Youth and Family Experiences

Ahead of the Winter Classic, Gretzky Hockey School will hold a camp for players ages 6–14 at the Select Health Ice Center from Dec. 27–30, combining on-ice skill development with off-ice conditioning and team building. Registration and details available here.

The Utah Mammoth Winter Cup begins Jan. 1 at the Select Health Ice Center, bringing together 10U A through 16U AA youth and girls teams for a multi-day tournament. Championship games take place Sunday, Jan. 3. Registration and tournament details can be found here.

Additional Winter Weekend programming will be announced in the coming weeks. For Winter Classic tickets and information, visit winterweekend.com. Tickets for Mammoth and Jazz games are available at www.utahmammoth.com and www.utahjazz.com.

About Smith Entertainment Group

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) is a sports, entertainment, real estate and technology investment group focused primarily on the state of Utah. SEG’s portfolio includes the Utah Jazz (NBA), Utah Mammoth (NHL), Delta Center, SEG Media, The Shops at South Town, Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League) and other Utah-centric business ventures.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, is a global lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, and investment company. Spanning live events, consumer brands, real estate, and strategic investments, the brand is united by a single throughline: world-class experiences, destinations, and the communities that form around them.

The company is best known for its globally recognized Palm Tree Music Festivals, hosted in premier destinations including Saint Barths, West Palm Beach, The Hamptons, Aspen, Montecito, and Napa. Beyond festivals, Palm Tree Crew develops live entertainment experiences, hospitality concepts, consumer products, and brand partnerships.

Its growing hospitality portfolio includes Palm Tree Club Miami, Palm Tree Club Orlando, Palm Tree Beach Club Las Vegas, Palm Tree Club Kansas City, and Palm Tree Club Nashville. The company is also expanding into residential, and experiential real estate projects. Through its investment platform, Palm Tree Crew partners with founders, operators, and developers across hospitality, consumer products, technology, wellness, entertainment, and real estate, with a focus on building culture-driven destinations and experiences. For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com/.

About Delta Air Lines

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,500 daily Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 300 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2025 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2025 year for being No. 1 in Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal and as North America’s most on-time airline in 2025 from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine, enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogota, Boston, Detroit, Lima, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Santiago (Chile), Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.