FIRST PERIOD
6:26: ANA GOAL - Leo Carlsson (Gauthier) 1-0 ANA
13:06: UTA GOAL - Vincent Trocheck (unassisted) 1-1 Tie
6:26: ANA GOAL - Leo Carlsson (Gauthier) 1-0 ANA
13:06: UTA GOAL - Vincent Trocheck (unassisted) 1-1 Tie
17:20: UTA Penalty - Andrew Peeke (cross-checking)
17:20: ANA Penalty - Roger McQueen (cross-checking)
End of Period Stats
Score: 1-1 Tie
Shots: ANA 9, UTA 4
Power Play: N/A
Hits: ANA 12, UTA 8
Blocked Shots: ANA 5, UTA 4
Face-Off %: UTA 70%, ANA 30%
8:21: UTA GOAL - Andrew Peeke (Cooley, But) 2-1 UTA
Utah is celebrating Hockey Fights Cancer Night at tonight's game. HFC Champion, Eddie Olczyk, joined the pregame show to discuss tonight.
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
Simashev - Weegar
Cossa
Gauthier - Carlsson - Myatovic
LaCombe - Moore
Husso
Cooley - Trocheck - But
Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
McCartney - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Peeke
Simashev - Weegar
Jones - DeSimone
Cossa
Gauthier - Carlsson - Myatovic
Killorn - Granlund - Caulfield
Malott - Washe - Terry
Nesterenko - McQueen - Vatrano
LaCombe - Moore
Solberg - Luneau
Mintyukov - Helleson
Husso
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny