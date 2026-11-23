After a five game homestand, the Utah Mammoth are back on the road this week for a four-game trip. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team, entering the week.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah has won its last two games to end a five-game homestand on a high note. The team also collected points in four of those five games.

There are several players out due to injury: Nick Schmaltz (lower-body, IR), Dylan Guenther (upper-body, IR), Nate Schmidt (upper-body, IR), John Marino (upper-body, IR), and Artem Duda (lower-body, day-to-day). Over the last few weeks, Utah has recalled Gregor Biber, Zac Jones, and Ben McCartney from Tucson.

Center Vincent Trocheck is one of the players who has stepped up while the team is injured. He’s on a three-game goal streak, and Trocheck has the fourth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL (60.7). Trocheck has played 19 and a half minutes or more in each of his last seven games.

Utah’s power play is third in the NHL; however, the team is tied for the second-most power play goals (27). The team also has the fourth-best faceoff percentage in the league (54.9%), and is averaging the 10th most goals per game (3.33).

Last week, Utah released its Winter Classic jerseys, and they’ve already become an instant classic. You can check out all of new gear here!

Utah will play four games this week, and all four are against Central Division opponents. Let’s take a look at the matchups!