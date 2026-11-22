Goaltender Sebastian Cossa, on his 24th birthday, stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced. The rookie earned his third consecutive win at the Delta Center, and seventh win this season.

“Yeah, me and (Corey Schwab), the (goaltending) coach here, we’ve done a lot of work,” Cossa said. “Feeling really good about my game. Give us shots tonight, we had quite a bit, I think our team did a really good job on the (penalty kill), big kill there, ten minutes left in the third up one…we did a really good job.”

Peeke, center Vincent Trocheck, and forward Logan Cooley (EN) scored for the home team in the win, as Utah made the most of their opportunities. This was important as Utah was without three of their top forwards tonight: Captain Clayton Keller (illness), forward Dylan Guenther (upper-body, IR), and center Nick Schmaltz (lower-body, IR).

In recent games, including tonight, Trocheck has stepped up on and off the ice, and contributed in multiple ways. He’s on a three game goal streak and has tallied six points in his last seven contests at the Delta Center (3G, 3A). He won nine of his 13 faceoffs tonight, and his energy on the bench was necessary early in the game.

“He stepped up big time,” Tourigny said. “He does a lot of stuff, faceoff, leadership on the bench, responsible on the ice, both sides of the puck, the right message. We started the game; with the puck we were not as efficient as we wanted. And he is one of the guys who stepped up on the bench and said ‘ok, it’s not the type of game in front of us right now, guys. We need to play the right way.’ I think the guys responded well to him, and they made the right adjustment.”

“He’s been a catalyst up front there,” Peeke shared. “He’s such a smart player, he has so much experience, many accolades, but he’s such a smart player and he gets it, he understands where to be at the ice, and he knows when to jump in offensively, and at the same time be responsible on the defensive side. We have a couple key guys missing, and he’s taken a big role here and obviously he’s a guy we all look up to.”

Although it was an exciting win, Utah’s Hockey Fights Cancer celebrations earned the loudest cheers of the night. DJ Theorine participated in Utah’s honorary puck drop, and was given a standing ovation by a packed Delta Center.