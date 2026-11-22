SALT LAKE CITY – In a close, physical game, the Utah Mammoth’s strong play led to a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Utah wrapped their five-game homestand with two-straight wins against Western Conference opponents.
“Really good win,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “Hard game, energy-wise. I think our guys battled really hard. We had good goaltending. Best power play in the league on the other side, and the (penalty kill) was clutch at key moments. We stayed out of the box as well. I did like a lot the way we played with the puck in the offensive zone. We were more responsible. We did not feed their rush…Tonight they had to dump the puck because the guys played really well in the neutral zone, so, proud of the effort. I think in adversity, you see who you can count on, and I think it was important for us to finish the homestand on the right foot.”
“They put up a good amount of shots, tough to generate offense out there,” defenseman Andrew Peeke said. “It was a stingy game, but the biggest thing is we found a way to get a win, in this league, throughout the course of a season, you’re going to need to win games many different ways, and the way we defended, we played hard, we protected the front of the net, really limited things to the outside, we’ve got to tip our caps to (Sebastian Cossa) there.”