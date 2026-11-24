The first period was a back and forth battle as Utah and Winnipeg traded goals in the opening frame. The first goal and the fourth goal were separated by five minutes and 11 seconds. Winnipeg’s eventual game-winning goal was scored 14 minutes into the contest. Although they were creating offensively, the team needed to do more to limit the Jets.

“I think we got carried away,” Tourigny explained. “We started the game, we’re making a lot of plays and we had possession. We just did not defend hard enough in that period. It’s not like we didn’t play well, but we didn’t play well defensively. We were playing well offensively. You need to do both if you want to win in that league.”

After the five goal first period, Utah made significant improvements to their game and held the Jets to seven total shots through the second and third periods. The final 40 minutes were strong defensively.

“Credit to our group, we did clean it up,” Crouse said. “We were above; we were hounding. We knew the style that they wanted to play. After that, I thought we did a good job at executing it, but it’s one of those things. Hockey’s a humbling sport. We didn’t do it in the first period, but we did it in the last two, it doesn’t matter. It’s unfortunate. We got to be better as players.”

Monday night was the first of four-straight Central Division matchups this week. Utah will take the lessons they learned from tonight’s game moving forward.

“It’s not a 40 minute game, it’s a 60 minute game,” Tourigny shared. “In the second and third, we didn’t give much. But, unfortunately, we could not score the big goal. We need to be able to do both. We need to be able to start on time and be stingy defensively. And we need to be able to execute the big goal, at the key moment, and generate more than we did.”

“A lot of hunger,” Crouse said of what he expects out of Utah on Wednesday. “It’s a huge game. This whole trip’s huge, but one game at a time. Sucks to lose this one. We got to get the next.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Crouse has tallied three points in Utah’s last two road games (2G, 1A).

Center Logan Cooley has extended his assist/points streak to four games. He has now tied for the longest assist streak of his NHL career. Center Vincent Trocheck also extended his points streak to four games (3G, 1A).

Peeke has scored in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, with forward Daniil But assisting on both tallies. Center Kevin Stenlund, who also assisted on Peeke’s goal, has three points in his last three games (1G, 2A).

Forward Dylan Guenther returned to the lineup for his first game since Nov. 7. He played 17:54 and had three shots.

Final Stats

Shots: UTA 36, WPG 15

Power Play: UTA 0/2, WPG 0/2

Hits: WPG 31, UTA 20

Blocked Shots: WPG 12, UTA 8

Face-Off %: UTA 70.5%, WPG 29.5%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 25: UTA vs MIN

Nov. 27: UTA vs NSH