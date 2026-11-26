Like the first meeting between these teams last month, there were multiple fights and plenty of penalties. However, Utah played through those moments the right way and embraced the emotion, without letting it take over.

“Just realizing when you’re in those moments,” Crouse said on staying even keel. “Obviously throughout the start of the second there was a lot of emotion and just embracing it, using it, but not getting caught up in it. I think we did a good job of once all that stuff kind of came to an end; I think we did a good job of finding our game a little bit again. Scored a big goal late in the period, and obviously (Vejmelka) came up huge at the end of the second. Kept the puck out of our net there. That was a scary sequence so credit to (Vejmelka), he stood in there for us, and gave us a chance to win tonight. It was huge.”

Crouse, center Logan Cooley, defenseman Dmitri Simashev and forward Dylan Guenther all scored in the win. Minnesota is averaging the fewest goals against per game in the NHL, and their stingy play makes it challenging to score. However, Utah found different ways to capitalize.

“I think using our speed,” Guenther explained. “We talked about some areas that maybe we could exploit and our forecheck was really good. And we generated a lot off the forecheck, so I think that’s the key for us to have success.”

Crouse’s goal was his second in as many games, and his goal opened the scoring. Entering tonight, the Wild had scored the opening goal in 15-straight games; however, Crouse snapped that streak with his fourth of the season. Tourigny shared more on Crouse's impact following the game.

“He brings so much more,” Tourigny said of Crouse’s contributions. “His leadership, his attention to detail, his physicality. Everything I said (about the team’s effort), he was exactly that today. He would skate on the forecheck, he was physical, he was urgent defensively, was outstanding on the (penalty kill). He was detailed in all three zones.”

Guenther scored in his second game back from an injury that kept him out of the lineup for just over two weeks.

“It helps a lot,” Guenther said of scoring after recently coming back from an injury. “I’m feeling better now and just want to help this team, and I had a better game tonight, and have a ways to go, but it’s a good step.”

Utah held Minnesota’s top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy off the scoresheet entirely. It was a group effort for Utah to shut them down, especially since they couldn’t control the matchup without the last change.

“Probably the hottest line in the league, so really big point of emphasis for us,” Guenther said. “Not having last change too, (it was) really a shared responsibility. So, it was a really good response.”

“We played hard,” Tourigny said on defending against Minnesota’s top line. “I think it was a team effort because they played a little bit against everybody. I often say that we have a team who we can share responsibility, and everybody can chip in and play against whoever. So, we did a good job against them.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Cooley and Guenther have posted their eighth and fourth multi-point games of the season, respectively. Cooley’s eight multi-point efforts are the second-most on the team (Clayton Keller: 9), and seven of those performances have come on the road.

Simashev has scored six goals in 15 games since Oct. 24, tied with Quinn Hughes (Minnesota) for the second-most of any NHL defenseman over that span (Matthew Schaefer, NYI: 8).

Utah’s blue line has totaled 23 goals in 26 games this season, five more than any other team.

Andrew Peeke recorded the secondary assist on Utah’s opening goal tonight, extending his active point streak to three games (2G, 1A). He has now tied for the longest point streak of his NHL career, matching a three-game run with Columbus (3A).

Vincent Trocheck has tallied the primary assist on both of Lawson Crouse’s goals over the last two games. Trocheck’s active five-game points streak is now tied for the third-longest run by any Mammoth skater in 2026-27.

Final Stats

Shots: MIN 25, UTA 20

Power Play: UTA 1/2, MIN 1/6

Hits: MIN 25, UTA 21

Blocked Shots: MIN 16, UTA 11

Face-Off %: MIN 50.9%, UTA 49.1%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 27: UTA vs NSH

Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL