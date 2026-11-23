THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (12-9-3) vs Winnipeg (11-9-4)
WHEN: Nov. 23, 2026 – 5:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Canada Life Centre
TV: Mammoth+, Utah16
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
The Utah Mammoth start their season series against the Jets on Monday night
WHO: Utah (12-9-3) vs Winnipeg (11-9-4)
WHEN: Nov. 23, 2026 – 5:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Canada Life Centre
TV: Mammoth+, Utah16
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Winnipeg
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Winnipeg This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny