THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (13-10-3) vs Nashville (13-6-5)
WHEN: Nov. 27, 2026 – 12:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
The Utah Mammoth will play a matinee game in Nashville to start a holiday weekend back-to-back
WHO: Utah (13-10-3) vs Nashville (13-6-5)
WHEN: Nov. 27, 2026 – 12:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Nashville
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Nashville This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny