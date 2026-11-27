Utah had a strong net presence in today’s game, which helped the team score multiple goals. Whether it was bodies in front screening, or the determination to capitalize on a rebound, Utah put in the work for several greasy goals.

“(Crouse) gets one in front, (Keller) gets one in front, I had one in front. We had some dirty goals tonight,” Lee said. “And that’s where a lot of them are scored. So, I think it’s a good recipe for us and one that we can continue to mix into our game. There will be time for our skill. There will be time for us to make the plays and the passes. We did it in a basic way tonight.”

“The guys are really bought in on how we can create offense,” Tourigny said. “I think it makes our team more dangerous. But it’s more about we have speed, but now we have another element in our game. We can create off the rush, but we can create on the forecheck, and we can create off the o-zone plays. So that’s the team we want to be. It’s not about being number one at something, and average at everything else. We want to be above average at everything…be an effective team in the o-zone zone, an effective team in the forecheck, and an effective team on the rush. So now we can play against any style of team.”

Fresh off a season-high ice time where he played 25:33 against Minnesota, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar played 24:25, had three assists, four shots, and was +2. In addition to playing a heavy game, Weegar continues to contribute in multiple different ways.

“(Weegar) is a warrior,” Lee said of his teammate. “He plays heavy and hard minutes and that’s not easy. But he’s also really heavy with the puck. That’s why he’s sitting here tonight on the score sheet, because he can make that first pass, he can look someone off and find you in the middle, in the neutral zone, and he delivers the puck in the o-zone. So, he’s just an all-around player, but the first thing I think of (with) him is just hard, heavy, and someone I would trust (being) out there in the biggest minutes of the night.”

Another defenseman who had a strong night was Dmitri Simashev. The blueliner played 27:15, had one assist, one shot, and two blocks. In addition, he played the first 2:56 of overtime to help Utah push for the win and a full two points.

“Good thing he’s young,” Lee smiled. “He’s got the young legs. He’s been a huge add and boost to the team this season. He’s been so strong, and he can handle a three and a half, four minute shift in overtime. Not one he’s going to look for, but no surprise that he got out of it, and the boys got us to a shootout.”

Defenseman Gregor Biber made his NHL debut against Nashville. He is the 27th player and the 11th defenseman from his draft class (2024) to make his NHL debut. In addition, he is the fourth Austrian-born player to appear in an NHL game this season. Biber played 9:33, had two shots, and was +1. Despite not having a lot of time to practice, he was able to step in and contribute.

“I think he was pretty good, actually,” Tourigny said on Biber. “He moved the puck well, he closed quickly. For a guy who was in his first game, and not a lot of practice because of the schedule lately, I think he did pretty good.”

Friday was another Central Division matchup. By tying the game late in the third and going to a shootout, Utah guaranteed itself a point. Getting the full two points was also significant and will help the team battle in a tight division.

“That was huge,” Tourigny explained. “When we tied the game, I think after it was really important for us to get a point. (This) trip is an unbelievably hard trip, and now we have four of six (points), and we want to push for six out of eight. Four wins in our last five games. I think we want to build off it. We don’t want that to be an achievement; we want that to be a blueprint.”

As they always do, Utah will quickly celebrate this win before focusing on their next test. The team will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday night to wrap up a road trip and four-straight divisional games.

“It’s (going to) be another gritty game on the road, against a divisional team,” Weegar said. “We found a way to win here in a tough building. We’re (going to) have to do the same thing. Dallas, it’s another great opportunity, great team to play against. And hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Utah Mammoth PR)

Utah’s blueline contributed six points against Nashville (1G, 5A), which is a new season-high for points in a single game.

Keller (1G, 1A) registered his team-leading, 10th multi-point game of the season. He has now found the scoresheet in 13 of Utah's 16 road contests in 2026-27, totaling a team-high 21 points (5g, 16a).

Sergachev’s fourth road goal of the season is tied for the fourth-most of any NHL defensemen.

Trocheck extended his points streak to six games (3G, 4A), and is tied for the second-longest run by any Mammoth skater in 2026-27.

Crouse has scored in four-straight road games (4G, 1A), tying Logan Cooley for the longest road goal streak in franchise history. Crouse’s three-game goal streak is also tied for the longest of his NHL career.

Dylan Guenther recorded his 100th career NHL assist and became the eighth player from his draft class (2021) to reach this mark.

Final Stats

Score: UTA 6-5 SO

Shots: UTA 35, NSH 21

Power Play: UTA 0/2, NSH 0/1

Hits: UTA 22, NSH 18

Blocked Shots: NSH 18, UTA 14

Face-Off %: UTA 58.9%, NSH 41.1%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL

Nov. 30: MTL vs UTA – Get Tickets