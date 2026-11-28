THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (14-10-3) vs Dallas (15-8-2)
WHEN: Nov. 28, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: American Airlines Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
Saturday is the second half of a back-to-back for Utah
WHO: Utah (14-10-3) vs Dallas (15-8-2)
WHEN: Nov. 28, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: American Airlines Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), Sirius XM (Online), NHL.com
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Dallas
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Dallas This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny