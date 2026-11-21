THE DETAILS
WHO: Anaheim (11-11-1) vs Utah (11-9-3)
WHEN: Nov. 21, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Ch. 223)
The Utah Mammoth wrap a five-game homestand on Saturday night against the Ducks
WHO: Anaheim (11-11-1) vs Utah (11-9-3)
WHEN: Nov. 21, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Ch. 223)
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Anaheim
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Anaheim This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny