Utah Starts Week Against Edmonton

THE DETAILS
WHO: Edmonton (34-28-9) vs Utah (37-28-6)
WHEN: Mar. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: ESPN+, Hulu
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth host the Oilers for the third game in a four-game homestand
WHO: Edmonton (34-28-9) vs Utah (37-28-6)
WHEN: Mar. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: ESPN+, Hulu
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Edmonton
By the Numbers
Against Edmonton This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
WRITTEN
|
WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
|
GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
|
VIDEO
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Bill Armstrong Following the Trade Deadline
|
1-ON-1: MacKenzie Weegar
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
|
SOCIAL
|
WATCH: The New Guy
|
MINI MIC: Who Could Land the Plane?
|
SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits