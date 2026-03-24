Utah Starts Week Against Edmonton

The Mammoth host the Oilers for the third game in a four-game homestand

GamePreviewWEB 3.24.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Edmonton (34-28-9) vs Utah (37-28-6)

WHEN: Mar. 24, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 34-28-9 this season and is 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. With 80 points, the Mammoth currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, 4-3. Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse each scored twice in the win.
  • Dylan Guenther leads the Mammoth with 34 goals while his 59 points are third on the team. Captain Clayton Keller’s 46 assists and 68 points are team-highs. Schmaltz is second with 26 goals, 37 assists, and 63 points.
  • Karel Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender, has a 32-18-3 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček completes Utah’s goaltending tandem. He has a 5-10-3 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .891 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth host the Oilers on Tuesday and the Washington Capitals on Thursday to wrap up a four-game homestand. On Saturday, Utah will travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings.

Edmonton

  • Edmonton is 34-28-9 this season and is 5-4-1 in the last 10 games. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 77 points and currently sit in a playoff spot.
  • In their most recent game, the Oilers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2. Connor McDavid and Josh Samanski had goals in the loss. 
  • McDavid leads the Oilers with 38 goals, 78 assists, and 116 points. Leon Draisaitl is second in all categories with 35 goals, 62 assists, and 97 points. However, Draisaitl is out for the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury.
  • Connor Ingram has been named Edmonton’s starting goaltender. He has a 11-8-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Tristan Jarry makes up the second half of the tandem. He has a 16-9-2 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game is the first of two straight on the road. The Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday before returning home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL and has scored on 31% of their opportunities on the man-advantage. However, the Oilers are 2-for-16 in their last five games.
  • Utah’s penalty kill is 18th in the NHL (79%); however, the Mammoth’s PK is 15-for-17 over the last five games. 
  • The Mammoth are holding their opponents to the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.79) while the Oilers are scoring the sixth-most goals per game (3.45).

Against Edmonton This Season

  • This is the second of three games between Utah and Edmonton this season. It’s also the first of two at the Delta Center.
  • Edmonton won the first meeting on Oct. 28, 6-3. A five goal second period pushed the Oilers to their win. Cooley, Peterka, and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth in the loss.

Season Series

  • Mar. 24: EDM vs UTA
  • Apr. 7: EDM vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK
  • Apr. 2: UTA vs SEA

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
 
 
VIDEO
 
BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
 
 
SOCIAL
 

 

News Feed

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Desnoyers Takes Next Step, Signs Entry-Level Contract

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Utah Hosts Los Angeles Sunday Night

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Utah Signs Carcone to Two-Year Contract Extension

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Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Vegas

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