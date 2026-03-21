Carcone Continues Support of Welles, World Down Syndrome Day

The Mammoth celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Mar. 20, ahead of their Friday night game

CarcsandWelles
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

When Utah Mammoth forward Michael Carcone met the Peterson family last season, he made new friends who would influence his life. Welles, Oakley and Scott Peterson’s 12-year-old son, has Down syndrome. He taught Carcone about Down syndrome which in turn has fueled Carcone’s advocacy. 

Last season to celebrate World Down Syndrome day, Welles and Carcone walked into a Mammoth game together while the forward’s teammates wore mismatched socks to join the celebrations. This year, Carcone and his wife Mia wanted to grow their involvement. On Mar. 20 ahead of Utah’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Carcone, his teammates, Welles and four of his friends celebrated World Down Syndrome Day during player walk-ins for the second straight year.

“I wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable, see if there was any interest,” Carcone shared. “When I asked a few guys, there were smiles on their faces. I’m excited that they’re excited and that we can really grow.”

Michael Carcone discusses World Down Syndrome Day and his involvement in celebrating

Associate Captain Lawson Crouse, defenseman Sean Durzi, Alternate Captain Alexander Kerfoot, forward Liam O’Brien, and Carcone each walked in with Friday’s special guests. Other players joined the official walk-ins or wore mismatched socks to show their support. This experience meant so much to the families that joined the team’s World Down Syndrome Day celebrations.

“It was so special to watch that happen,” Peterson smiled. “We got to do that last year and this year, to do it with him again and to have his friends involved, oh my gosh. (Welles) was a little bit starstruck, like ‘okay all these cameras are on me.’

“…It was really exciting for him,” Peterson continued. “We talked about it on the way here and then in the moment, I could tell he just felt really important. It was really cool.”

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In addition to the Mammoth’s celebrations, Carcone is one of four NHL players who is involved in a larger initiative surrounding World Down Syndrome Day. Carcone, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Seattle Kraken forward Frederick Gaudreau, and Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin all designed a pair of socks in honor of the day. The NHL, NHL Players’ Association, and For Bare Feet organization partnered with these players for this initiative while the NHL and NHLPA contributed $15,000 to the American Special Hockey Association. When Carcone found out about the greater buy-in, he and Mia were thrilled. 

“That was awesome,” Carcone smiled. “My wife and I had discussed how we were going to grow this from our end. I got an email from the NHL, and I was super excited about it. I couldn’t wait to tell Mia. When we heard that news and we started planning this, it put a smile on our faces and we’re super excited about it.”

The increased exposure to World Down Syndrome Day was special to the Peterson family as well. Oakley is excited for the impact this initiative will have and the exposure it will bring to this day.

“It means so much to us because World Down Syndrome Day is not something that a lot of people know about,” Peterson explained. “To be put on a stage like this and have guys like Mike and his teammates recognize Wells and his friends, it means the world. It’s spreading more awareness. It’s helping more people see that this isn’t something to be nervous about or afraid of or something to avoid. It’s something to be celebrated and having guys with a platform the way they do, it’s a big deal. It means a lot to our community.”

Carcone’s efforts surrounding World Down Syndrome Day is the perfect example of SEG’s ‘Community Obsessed’ pillar that players, coaches, management, and staff work to embody in their daily life. Mammoth head coach André Tourigny complimented Carcone and his fellow teammates for their commitment to the community.

“I always say, when you’re a professional athlete, in your job description is being a role model," Tourigny explained. "I fully believe that. It’s part of what your responsibility is, and I think our guys take that to heart and they do a great job. Really proud of them. I think today it’s another example of that. I think it’s sometimes when you have an opportunity to have a platform and have an impact, I think it’s important you take the opportunity to change life, help, give hope, raise awareness, whatever it might be. But I’m really proud of our guys taking that role to heart.”

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