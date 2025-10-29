Utah Falls 6-3 in Edmonton

Cooley, Peterka, and Hayton scored in the loss

GameStory 10.28.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

EDMONTON – A five-goal second period led the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth. Utah dropped the final game of a four-game road trip and the team’s win streak ended at seven. Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka, and Barrett Hayton all scored for the Mammoth in the loss.

“We played a really good first period,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “We’re really happy about the way we played, the focus we had. We went away from that big time in the second and we paid for it. There’s a good team on the other side and (they) made big plays with what we opened up. It’s unfortunate, but we don’t want to forget we have six points out of eight on that trip and we have a good lesson today. So, there’s a lot of positive, and we didn’t go too high when we had success, we won’t go too low after a game like that.”

The line of Peterka, Cooley, and Dylan Guenther continues to find success. The trio were responsible for the first two goals tonight as Cooley and Peterka each scored, and Guenther had the primary assist on the opening tally. Whether it was stealing pucks, showing their elite shots, or pressure, the Cooley line continued to be a hard line to contain. They were a significant part of the Mammoth’s first period success where Utah had a 2-0 lead going into the second period.

“Coming out with a first period like that, I thought that was one of our best periods of the year,” Hayton explained. “Playing on top of them, playing with a lot of pace, playing our game. You need to play that way against a dangerous team like that. They have the star players and they’re able to take over control if we’re too passive. I thought we did a great job in the first, sticking to our game plan, playing with a lot of pace and just frustrating veering away from that in the second two periods.”

Edmonton scored in spurts during the second period with their first two goals just 2:51 apart, and the third and fourth tallies of the night separated by 37 seconds. Mattias Ekholm, Isaac Howard, Leon Draisaitl, Ty Emberson, and Connor McDavid all scored for the home team in the middle frame.

There were no penalties in the first 40 minutes of tonight’s game; however, three were called in the third period. Utah had two power play opportunities but were unable to score on the man-advantage. On the flip side, the Mammoth kept the fifth-best power play from scoring on its only opportunity.

McDavid’s empty-net goal in the final three minutes of regulation secured the win for the home team. Despite the loss, the team is ready to take the next few days without a game, rest up, and prepare for another busy stretch of the season. Something that has been a part of this group’s mentality since day one is to not get too high with the wins or too low with the losses.

“Every day is a new day and just getting after it,” Hayton reflected. “Right now, everyone in that room is disappointed and frustrated. It's definitely not the way we wanted to end this road trip, but I think we've got to flush it in the next day and understand that this last stretch has been a lot of good and a lot to build on and just need to get that mindset back. Obviously we have a couple days now and get back at it."

“I’m looking forward to seeing next game,” Tourigny said. “How that game will have affected us, but I’m really confident. I’m extremely confident in our group and the maturity in our group. We were not expecting to win the rest of the way. We knew adversity will happen; it’s part of the growth. I like the fight in our guys.”

Additional Notes from Tonight:

  • Barrett Hayton played his 300th career NHL game tonight. In this milestone game, Hayton scored his second of the season. Throughout his first 300 NHL games, Hayton has 57 goals and 77 assists for 134 career points.
  • Five Mammoth skaters increased their points streaks on Tuesday:
*   Schmaltz: eight-game points streak (7G, 8A)

*   Guenther: six-game points streak (3G, 5A)

*   Sergachev: five-game points streak (2G, 7A)

*   Cooley: four-game points streak (6G, 3A)

*   Peterka: four-game points streak (2G, 4A)
  • Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced in his eighth game of the year.

The Mammoth finish the four-game road trip with six of eight possible points. Utah has a 8-3-0 record through the first 11 games of the year.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 2: UTA vs TBL
  • Nov. 4: UTA at BUF
  • Nov. 5: UTA at TOR

