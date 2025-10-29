Utah Falls 6-3 in Edmonton

EDMONTON – A five-goal second period led the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth. Utah dropped the final game of a four-game road trip and the team’s win streak ended at seven. Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka, and Barrett Hayton all scored for the Mammoth in the loss.

“We played a really good first period,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “We’re really happy about the way we played, the focus we had. We went away from that big time in the second and we paid for it. There’s a good team on the other side and (they) made big plays with what we opened up. It’s unfortunate, but we don’t want to forget we have six points out of eight on that trip and we have a good lesson today. So, there’s a lot of positive, and we didn’t go too high when we had success, we won’t go too low after a game like that.”

The line of Peterka, Cooley, and Dylan Guenther continues to find success. The trio were responsible for the first two goals tonight as Cooley and Peterka each scored, and Guenther had the primary assist on the opening tally. Whether it was stealing pucks, showing their elite shots, or pressure, the Cooley line continued to be a hard line to contain. They were a significant part of the Mammoth’s first period success where Utah had a 2-0 lead going into the second period.

“Coming out with a first period like that, I thought that was one of our best periods of the year,” Hayton explained. “Playing on top of them, playing with a lot of pace, playing our game. You need to play that way against a dangerous team like that. They have the star players and they’re able to take over control if we’re too passive. I thought we did a great job in the first, sticking to our game plan, playing with a lot of pace and just frustrating veering away from that in the second two periods.”