Utah Starts Homestand Against Edmonton

The Mammoth have six games left in the regular season

GamePreviewWEB 3.7.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Edmonton (39-29-9) vs Utah (40-30-6)

WHEN: Apr. 7, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's optional morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 40-30-6 this season and a 6-4-0 record over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot with 86 points. 
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Vancouver Canucks, 7-4. Captain Clayton Keller had a hat trick in the win while Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, and Liam O’Brien scored once. Utah is on a three-game win streak entering Tuesday’s game.
  • Guenther’s 38 goals are a team-high while Keller’s 53 assists and 78 points lead the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz is second in goals (28) and points (68). Mikhail Sergachev has the second-most assists on the team (45).
  • Karel Vejmelka is Utah’s starter, and he has a 35-19-3 record through 59 games. He has a 2.71 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the second half of the goaltender tandem. He has a 5-11-3 record, a 2.87 goals-against average, and a .886 save percentage.
  • Tuesday kicks off a three-game homestand. The Mammoth will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. 

Edmonton

  • Edmonton has a 39-29-9 record and a 7-3-0 record over the last 10 games. The Oilers are first in the Pacific Division with 87 points. 
  • In their most recent game, the Oilers suffered a 5-1 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. Evan Bouchard scored Edmonton’s only goal. 
  • Captain Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 43 goals, 83 assists, and 126 points. Leon Draisaitl, who is currently injured, is second on the Oilers with 35 goals and 97 points. Bouchard’s 67 assists are second-most on Edmonton’s roster.
  • Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry make up Edmonton’s goaltender tandem. Ingram has a 14-9-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .895 save percentage. Jarry has a 18-9-2 record, a 3.26 goals-against average, and a .885 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game starts a back-to-back and a three-game road trip. On Wednesday, Edmonton travels to San Jose to face the Sharks.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is holding its opponents to the fifth-fewest goals (2.87) and are tied for the fifth-fewest shots against per game (26.1).
  • Edmonton is generating the third-most high-danger shots (680) and has scored the sixth-most high danger goals (131).
  • The Oilers power play is the best in the NHL and has scored on 29.7% of their opportunities. The Mammoth’s power play has scored in five-straight games and has gone 9-for-17 over that span (52.9%). 

Against Edmonton This Season

  • This is the third and final game of the season series. Edmonton won the first two meetings.
  • The Oilers beat the Mammoth 6-3 on Oct. 28 and 5-2 on Mar. 24.

Season Series

  • Apr. 7: EDM vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 12: UTA vs CGY

Recent Mammoth News

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News Feed

The Week Ahead: Apr. 6-12

Utah Wraps Road Trip with 7-4 Win in Vancouver

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The Week Ahead: Mar. 30-Apr. 5

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Utah Falls in Emotional, Physical Game Against Capitals

Utah Hosts Washington to Wrap Homestand

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Utah Falls to Edmonton, 5-2

Utah Starts Week Against Edmonton

The Week Ahead: Mar. 23-29