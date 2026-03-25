Utah Falls to Edmonton, 5-2

It was a close game through the first 30 minutes; however, 11:24 into the second period the floodgates opened. There were several quick momentum shifts as all four goals in the middle frame were scored in a span of 3:40. After Matt Savoie scored shorthanded and put Edmonton up by a goal, associate captain Lawson Crouse’s 20th of the season evened things up 35 seconds later, 2-2. However, Oilers Captain Connor McDavid’s 400th career NHL goal eight seconds after Crouse’s tally took back momentum for the visitors. Jack Roslovic scored his second goal of the game three minutes later which gave Edmonton a two-goal lead.

“I thought (the) first half of the game was good, showed some compete and then obviously the power play goal that we tied up was big,” MacKenzie Weegar shared. “Then they scored right after that, and then again quickly right after that, and then I thought we lost the momentum. We didn't have the energy after that. The compete level in 50/50 battles wasn't really there either. Definitely something that comes within, it's not something that you can teach. That's definitely look yourself in the mirror type stuff, but I trust in this group, and we'll bounce back the right way.”

“We obviously just didn't have enough of a pushback, in the third especially,” Kerfoot explained. “We’re down two goals in a game, fighting for a playoff spot against a team who's also fighting, and we didn't even make them work for it, didn't make them earn it. Disappointing. It’s on us.”

Utah was held to 18 total shots and Edmonton blocked 24 of Utah’s attempts. The Mammoth were kept outside due to the Oilers structure, and they needed to get more pucks through to challenge Edmonton goaltender Tristan Jarry.

“Just putting more pucks on net,” Kerfoot said. “Don’t even know about quality. We didn’t even really get many looks. Against a team like that, who kinds of allows you to have a little bit of possession on the outside, you have to break them down by shooting, recovering pucks, getting them out of structure. We allowed them to be in structure way too much.”

“Your biggest enemy when you trail is you think you want to score, Tourigny said. “So, instead you keep your tank, your energy for to go on offense … you defend because you don’t have the same aggression, you don’t create a stop, you don’t create a hit where there’s a battle then you can recover the puck and go on offense. So, you end up spending all your energy defending instead (of spending) quick energy defensively, recovering pucks, and then you can go on the offense.”

Center Barrett Hayton was hurt on his first shift of the game and did not return. He played 0:17. Postgame, Tourigny said there will be more tests tomorrow and they will figure out “what’s the nature” of his injury.

Utah’s final game in a four-game homestand is on Thursday against the Washington Capitals. Tickets are available here!

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

Tonight was Tourigny’s 400 NHL game as a head coach. He started his head coaching career with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 campaign, and this is his fifth season as a head coach. 154 of his 400 games have been with the Utah Mammoth franchise.

Crouse scored his 20th of the campaign against the Oilers. He has reached the 20-goal mark four times in his last five seasons. He is currently fifth on the Mammoth with goals.

Karel Vejmelka played the first two periods before Vítek Vaněček took over for the third period. Vejmelka stopped 11 of the 15 shots he faced while Vaněček turned away all 10 shots he saw in the final frame.

The Mammoth did not take a single penalty in tonight’s game. Utah is 173-for-219 this season on the penalty kill (79.0%).

Utah has five skaters with 20 or more goals. They are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights for most in the NHL.

Upcoming Schedule

Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK