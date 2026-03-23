Desnoyers Takes Next Step, Signs Entry-Level Contract

Before he could sign, Desnoyers had some business to take care of, the Moncton Wildcats’ final game of the regular season. A win over the Charlottetown Islanders would secure first place, and the Wildcats did just that. Desnoyers scored his 22nd goal of the season in the 6-1 win, and Moncton became back-to-back QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) regular season champions.

Desnoyers had an impactful season with the Wildcats. He scored 22 goals and added 56 assists for 78 points through 45 games. He had more three-point games this season (13) than games without a point (9). In addition to these accomplishments, Desnoyers was a top performer in several QMJHL categories. Desnoyers had the second-most points per game (1.73) in the QMJHL. He is tied for the fourth-most assists and is fifth with power play assists.

Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong has been impressed with the season that Desnoyers has been having and has earned his contract.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him,” Armstrong shared. “Someone that’s played in elite level hockey with Team Canada, also with his team in Moncton. I think at the time he’s earned that right to sign with those types of numbers and everything he’s accomplished.”

Desnoyers has worked hard throughout the 2025-26 season. With help from Moncton’s training staff and support from his NHL club, Desnoyers has grown his game. He’s focused on doing whatever he can to advance his game to what’s required at the professional level.

“Working with the staff in Moncton and also the development coach from Utah, the main factor was mainly to always keep my feet moving, to be a threat in every zone,” Desnoyers explained. “It’s all the little details going into pro. My stick details in the defensive zone to close plays quicker and to be able to transition quicker. Lots of those little details that will help me play pro earlier.”

“I think for him it’s more of a mature game,” Armstrong stated of Desnoyers’ progress. “He plays in every situation, so I think he’s gotten better at all the details surrounding his game. I love that he plays on a winning team, a high-end team that is going to have a chance to compete for a championship and he drives that team every single night. I like the fact that he played for Team Canada. He was a huge part of that team (at World Juniors). He didn’t play at center, he went over to the wing, but he did whatever it took to help that team win Bronze and play a great role for that team.

“He’s truly a two-way player,” Armstrong continued. “Someone that could play offense, defense, and have an impact in every situation whether it’s power play, penalty kill, up by a goal, down by a goal, last minute, he’s your guy. He has had a huge impact with the amount of minutes he plays and we’re looking forward to the day that he has an impact for the Mammoth.”

Although the organization is excited for the day Desnoyers puts on the Mammoth jersey for his NHL debut, they’re not rushing the process. There are no plans to bring Desnoyers to Utah or the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, right now. Desnoyers’ junior career isn’t over just yet. The Wildcats will start their postseason run next weekend in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs.

“We encourage all of our prospects, and Caleb’s no different, to win a championship with his club,” Armstrong said of what’s next for Desnoyers. “We want winners and we want guys that know how to win the big moments, and he’s going to push that club down a stretch and drive them hopefully into a Memorial Cup.”

“Playoffs are starting next weekend so we’ll focus on getting a second championship in two years, go back-to-back, with the Wildcats,” Desnoyers shared. “Then hopefully get the first Memorial Cup in the history of the team and then after that it’s going to be a massive summer.”

Getting that playoff experience is key. Utah wants players who have experience playing meaningful games and know what it takes individually and as a team to win. Despite being 18-years-old, Desnoyers has plenty of playoff experience in junior hockey and on the international stage. He understands how important this experience is, especially so early in his career.

“Those are the moments that count because experience, you can’t buy it,” Desnoyers said. “Big players always rise in big moments and for me it’s always kind of been the mentality of, there’s no real reason to play if it’s not to win, and sacrifice everything to win. You win as a team and with good culture, and (I’m) lucky enough we have that in Moncton and it seems that the Mammoth also have that with the whole organization building something very unique, starting with Ryan and Ashley Smith. Just really excited for the weeks and months ahead.”

Whenever his playoff run wraps, Desnoyers will shift gears to a summer full of training. He’ll work to grow his game on the ice, build strength off the ice, and prepare for training camp in September.

“I think the key is that last summer he was injured,” Armstrong shared. “He didn’t get that opportunity to train at that max level and push. This year he’s going to get a full summer of training. He’s getting an opportunity to come in here and try to earn a job. A year older, stronger, faster, better. It’s probably the biggest summer of his life to go in there and make sure when he comes to camp that he’s up to par with NHL standards so he can compete for a job.”

“(I’m) really looking forward to it,” Desnoyers said of his upcoming off-season training. “I want to get stronger, faster, just everything. I want to get my body (ready) to have a great training camp and after that we’ll see from there and hopefully make the NHL next year.”