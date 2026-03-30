The Week Ahead: Mar. 30-Apr. 5

The Utah Mammoth have a two-game road trip this week to kick off April. It’s the final month of the regular season and Utah has eight games left. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the Mammoth!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week in the first wild card spot with 82 points. Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings helped Utah create more distance between several teams trailing the Mammoth in the standings.

After his two-goal performance against the Kings, center Logan Cooley became the sixth skater on Utah’s roster to score 20 or more goals. The Mammoth are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the league lead in this category.

Utah’s power play is on a three-game scoring streak and has five power play goals over that span. Cooley has scored two of those after he moved up to the top power play unit.

Last week, Utah signed two of its prospects to entry-level contracts. On Mar. 23, forward Caleb Desnoyers signed his ELC while two days later, goaltender Michael Hrabal signed his. Desnoyers remains with his junior team, the Moncton Wildcats, for the playoffs. Hrabal reported to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) on a professional try-out, and secured an 4-2 win over the Ontario Reign in his professional debut. Hrabal stopped 22 of the 24 saves he faced.

It’s a lighter week for the Mammoth with only two games on the docket. Up first, a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Barrett Hayton – upper-body, week-to-week

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups!