Utah Opens 2025-26 Season in Colorado

The Mammoth start a three-game road trip against the Avalanche

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHEN: Oct. 9, 2025 – 7 p.m. MT

WHERE: Ball Arena – Denver, CO

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

MORNING SKATE TAKEAWAYS

THE PREVIEW

Thursday’s Matchup:

  • Utah is playing its first game of the season while Thursday is Colorado’s second of the year. Thursday’s game is the Avalanche’s Home Opener.
  • The Mammoth start their season in Colorado and will continue on to Nashville and Chicago before returning home. Utah’s Home Opener is Oct. 15 against the Calgary Flames. Learn more here!
  • In Colorado’s first game against the LA, the Avalanche beat the Kings, 4-1. Martin Necas scored twice in the win while Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonen each scored once. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

By the Numbers:

  • Utah has improved by seven or more points under head coach André Tourigny each year. He is also one of three coaches in the league’s history to have improved seven or more points in each of their first four seasons as an NHL head coach. John Tortorella (TBL) and Martin St. Louis (MTL) also achieved this feat (per Utah PR). Here’s Tourigny’s record through his first four seasons:
1.  2021-22: 25-50-7, 57 points

2.  2022-23: 28-40-14, 70 points

3.  2023-24: 36-41-5, 77 points

4.  2024-25: 38-31-13, 89 points
  • Last year, the Mammoth had three forwards, 26 or younger, that contributed 60 or more points in Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Dylan Guenther. This tied two other teams (New Jersey, St. Louis) for most in the NHL. After trading for JJ Peterka, the Mammoth now have four players who meet this criteria (per Utah PR).
  • Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon became Colorado’s all-time points leader with his 1,016th NHL point. He passed Joe Sakic for the Avalanche record; however, Sakic remains the franchise leader with 1,641 points.

Facing the Avs:

  • This is the first of four games against Colorado this season with two at Delta Center and two on the road in Denver.
  • The Mammoth and Avalanche played split squad games to kick off Utah’s preseason this year. Colorado won both games, a full recap is available here.

Upcoming Schedule:

