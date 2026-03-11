Utah Signs Nick Schmaltz to Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Nick Schmaltz to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $8 million.

“There was never a doubt that Utah is where I want to play the rest of my career and I’m thrilled to sign an eight-year extension,” said Nick Schmaltz, forward for the Utah Mammoth. “We have a great core of players and I know we can do some special things together here in Utah. We have a very bright future, and I am thankful to Ryan and Ashley Smith for wanting me to be a part of the group that will one day bring a Stanley Cup to Utah and grateful for the incredible fan base who always show up and support the Mammoth.”

Schmaltz, 30, has registered 24-35-59 and a +21 rating through 65 games with Utah this season. He ranks second on the team in goals, assists, and points, and his six power-play goals are tied for the team lead. Schmaltz has also established a new single-season career high with 24 goals, and he leads all Mammoth skaters with five multi-goal games. He has scored two hat tricks, in home wins over San Jose (Oct. 17) and Vancouver (Feb. 2), which rank tied for the most in the NHL in 2025-26.

“There’s a lot of momentum building around our team, and extending Nick Schmaltz is an important part of continuing that,” said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Mammoth. “Utah is becoming a true destination in the NHL, and Nick’s long-term commitment reflects the excitement around what we’re building here. We’re thrilled about the role he’ll continue to play on the ice and in our community.”

“We are thrilled that Nick chose Utah and wants to remain with the team for the next eight years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Nick is a tremendous player and person who is very deserving of this contract. We expect him to continue producing on the ice and leading our young, skilled forwards for years to come. This is another great day for Mammoth fans and our organization.”

The 6-foot, 184-pound forward has skated in 653 career NHL games with Utah, the Arizona Coyotes, and Chicago Blackhawks since 2016-17, recording 166-316-482 and 152 penalty minutes (PIM). He appeared in all 82 games during Utah’s inaugural season in 2024-25, establishing single-season career highs in assists (43) and points (63). Schmaltz is one of only three Mammoth players to play all 147 contests in franchise history, alongside Ian Cole and Jack McBain.

Schmaltz played two collegiate seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2014-16, totaling 16-56-72 and 18 PIM over 75 games. He helped the program to its eighth national championship in 2015-16, scoring the game-winning goal in the final minute of North Dakota’s Frozen Four semifinal win over Denver.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Schmaltz has represented the United States at a number of international tournaments, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2015 and 2016) and the 2017 IIHF World Championship. He won a bronze medal at World Juniors in 2016 and also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 World Junior A Challenge.

Schmaltz was selected by Chicago in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Among players from his draft class, he ranks eighth in career assists and ninth in points.