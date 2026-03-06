Utah Blanks Philadelphia, 3-0

PHILADELPHIA – In a strong team performance where goaltender Vítek Vaněček recorded his first shutout as a Mammoth, and forward Nick Schmaltz set a new career-high in goals, the Utah Mammoth beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0.

“Really good game from our (penalty kill),” head coach André Tourigny said. “(Vaněček) was rock solid, early in the first period made two key saves, same thing early in the second, two key saves, and from there I think we played really good. Credit to (Philadelphia), they closed the middle, it was really tough to create offense against them. They don’t make mistakes. They don’t open up the play, so you can’t counterattack, stuff like that. But big goal on the power play … happy about the (type) of game we played.”

Thursday was Vaněček’s first game since Jan. 27 and the netminder stopped all 16 shots he faced. Vaněček’s first shutout this season was also his 100th career-win. Throughout the game Vaněček made timely saves and stayed even-keel to help Utah start the road trip 2-0-0. Even though he hadn’t played a game in over a month, Vaněček was able to put on a strong performance against the Flyers.

“Feels really good,” Vaněček reflected postgame. “I didn’t play for a long time with (the Olympic) break. Then try to be in my bubble, then not thinking about anything, just save the puck and help my teammates because I know they’re always going to score for me.”

“It’s huge,” Tourigny said of Vaněček stepping up in his first game since late January. “Happy for him. He’s a hell of a pro, great guy, works hard, and now with the break, I don’t know when exactly is his last game, but it was awhile back, so it was a tough situation … He was ready for today, and (a) hell of a performance.”