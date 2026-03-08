Cooley’s Overtime Winner Leads Utah to Third-Straight Win

Weegar had an assist in his Mammoth debut, Vejmelka wins 100th career game and is first NHL goaltender to 30 wins this season

GameStory 3.7.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

COLUMBUS – In a back-and-forth battle, the Utah Mammoth withstood multiple lead changes and plenty of physicality to secure a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Logan Cooley scored twice in the win, including the overtime tally. The Mammoth have started their five-game road trip with a 3-0-0 record.

“They’re tough to play against,” head coach André Tourigny. “They’re heavy on pucks and they are so active. It was a challenge. They’re a good team, but we found a way to get the two points we needed. (I) like the way we responded after getting scored (on) in the third, the two goals. I like the emotion we showed and the control we showed. So that was good and I think in the third period, (Logan) Cooley’s line player really well. They stepped up and obviously happy for (Alexander Kerfoot), 100 goals and 100 wins for (Vejmelka).”

“We just try to keep at a battle mindset, a Game 7 mindset,” Vejmelka said of the team’s mindset. “Getting ready for playoffs, we need to play like that every game. I’m really proud of us, especially in the third. There were so many big battles and a couple of fights too. It was a big game.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Weegar | Vejmelka
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
 

Karel Vejmelka won his 100th career NHL game and became the first goaltender to reach 30 wins this season. Vejmelka’s countryman and teammate, Vítek Vaněček, recorded his 100th career-win in the Mammoth’s last game. They are the first goaltender duo to achieve this feat.

“It means a lot,” Vejmelka smiled. “I didn’t know that I was close to 100 wins actually, so it (surprised) me. But obviously a great accomplishment and I’m very happy about it.”

Trade-deadline acquisition MacKenzie Weegar made his Mammoth debut against Columbus. Weegar arrived Saturday afternoon and immediately got to work. In his first game with Utah, Weegar picked up his first point as a Mammoth (1A) and led all skaters with 23:21 time on ice. 

“He played really good,” Tourigny said. “I like the way he moved the puck, blocked a few shots, strong in his battle, we’ll like him.”

“It was fun, a lot of fun,” Weegar smiled after his Mammoth debut. “The back end was great. It was awesome playing with (Sean) Durzi tonight and (Nate Schmidt) at the end of the game. Just watching those forwards and seeing the talent and the skill, a lot of fun. Obviously a bit of a roller coaster of emotions. I love how we stuck up for each other at the end of the game there, that was awesome. Then obviously some big saves from (Vejmelka). So, all around, I’m just having a blast. That was really fun.”

The line of Kerfoot, Kevin Stenlund, and Michael Carcone combined for five points. Carcone has scored in two-straight games and Kerfoot recorded his first Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight). 

“That line can do a lot,” Tourigny explained. “They can be on top of you and they have skill. (Kerfoot’s) a guy who can produce in that league. He’s not a fourth-line guy who cannot produce. He’s one of the best penalty killers in the league, and he can produce, he can make plays, and same thing for (Carcone) and (Stenlund). It’s good to have them on our side.”

Dylan Guenther and Captain Clayton Keller showed their chemistry on Guenther’s 29th goal of the season. A quick give-and-go between the two forwards allowed Guenther to convert. He is one goal away from reaching the 30-goal benchmark for the first time in his career. 

Utah will end its five-game road trip with a back-to-back against Central Division rivals. The Mammoth face the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

  • Cooley notched his fourth multi-goal game of the season with the second overtime tally of his NHL career (also 4/10/24 at VAN, with Arizona). He became the fourth Mammoth skater to score an overtime goal in 2025-26, as Utah improved to 8-4 in the extra frame.
  • With 27 saves tonight, Vejmelka became the 10th Czech goaltender to register 100 career NHL wins.
  • Guenther has now earned eight points in his last six road games.
  • With the primary assist on Guenther’s goal, Keller has posted 12 points over his last eight contests.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 9: UTA vs CHI
  • Mar. 10: UTA vs MIN

