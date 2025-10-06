Today, the Utah Mammoth announced the team’s 23-man roster for Opening Night on Thursday, Oct. 9, against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. The roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Utah Mammoth Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
NUMBER
NAME
POSITION
2
Olli Määttä
Defenseman
6
John Marino
Defenseman
8
Nick Schmaltz
Forward
9
Clayton Keller
Forward
11
Dylan Guenther
Forward
13
Brandon Tanev
Forward
22
Jack McBain
Forward
26
Dmitri Simashev
Defenseman
27
Barrett Hayton
Forward
28
Ian Cole
Defenseman
36
Andrew Agozzino
Forward
41
Vítek Vaněček
Goaltender
50
Sean Durzi
Defenseman
53
Michael Carcone
Forward
56
Kailer Yamamoto
Forward
57
Nick DeSimone
Defenseman
67
Lawson Crouse
Forward
70
Karel Vejmelka
Goaltender
77
JJ Peterka
Forward
82
Kevin Stenlund
Forward
88
Nate Schmidt
Defenseman
92
Logan Cooley
Forward
98
Mikhail Sergachev
Defenseman
Forward Alexander Kerfoot will begin the season on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury.
Forward Liam O’Brien, defensemen Terrell Goldsmith and Juuso Valimaki, and goaltender Anson Thornton will start the season on the injured non-roster list.