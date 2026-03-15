Utah Falls Short to Pittsburgh, 4-3

SALT LAKE CITY – In a back-and-forth game, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3. Dylan Guenther scored twice while Ian Cole added one in the loss. There were strong stretches of play for Utah in Saturday’s game. The Mammoth will look to improve on areas of their game that fell short.
“(It’s) disappointing,” head coach André Tourigny said following the game. “The first angle is that we had full control of that game, and instead of playing a mature, simple – get above them, put pucks deep and stuff like that – we forced the play with the puck and tried to do way too much. We took penalties in the (offensive) zone – most of them, except one – five in a row in the second. We gave them hope (with) bad line changes and stuff like that. So, it’s not like we played (badly). Even if you play well but you (make) the wrong decisions and you don’t manage the game the right way, it’s a song we (sang) two months ago, before the break. The guys fixed it, we had success, but now we have to do it all over again. The lack of maturity today in our game and our management cost us the game. We were in full control; we had no reason.”
“I think we’ve been trying to make a concerted effort to stick with the game plan,” Cole explained. “Even though there were stretches of that game where we did a really good job sticking to it, and there were stretches where we kind of deviated and we got away from it. They ended up cutting out plays and transitioned back on us and, you know, call it ‘unforced errors, so yeah, we’re going to have to do some soul-searching and figure out how we want to win.”