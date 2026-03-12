Utah and Chicago Face Off for Third Time in 12 Days

The Mammoth and the Blackhawks finish their season series on Thursday night

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Chicago (24-29-11) vs Utah (34-26-5)

WHEN: Mar. 12, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 34-26-5 this season and has gone 6-3-1 in the last 10 games. The Mammoth have dropped their last two-straight; however, the team has points in four of the last five games.
  • The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot and are fourth in the Central Division with 73 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-0. Utah finished its season series against Minnesota with a 2-1-0 record.
  • Dylan Guenther leads the Mammoth with 30 goals while Captain Clayton Keller’s 45 assists and 64 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second with 24 goals, 35 assists, and 59 points. 
  • Karel Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender, has a 30-17-2 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček, who rounds out the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem, has a 4-9-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage.
  • Thursday is the first of two games at home. Utah will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Chicago

  • Chicago is 24-29-11 this season and has a 3-5-2 record over the last 10 games. The Blackhawks have points in four of their last five contests.
  • The Blackhawks are eighth in the Central Division with 59 points. Chicago is eight points out of the second wild card spot. 
  • In their most recent game, the Blackhawks beat the Mammoth, 3-2 in overtime. Andrew Mangiapane and Andre Burakovsky scored in regulation while Frank Nazar’s power play goal in overtime secured the win.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi’s 27 goals are a team-high while Connor Bedard’s 34 assists and 60 points lead the Blackhawks. Bedard has the second-most goals on Chicago with 26.
  • Spencer Knight has played the majority of Chicago’s games (42), and has a 16-18-8 record. He has a 2.62 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Arvid Soderblom is Knight’s backup; however, Drew Commesso has filled in recently due to Knight being out (illness). Soderblom has a 6-10-3 record, a 3.70 goals-against average, and a .876 save percentage. Commesso, who faced the Mammoth on Saturday, has as 2-1-0 record, a 2.31 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage.
  • Thursday kicks off a two-game road trip for the Blackhawks who will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday before returning home.

By the Numbers

  • Thursday is Utah’s 22nd Central Division matchup. The Mammoth will play 26 divisional games this season. Utah has earned a 10-10-1 record against the Central Division while Chicago has a 9-6-4 record.
  • The Mammoth’s power play has scored seven goals in the last nine games (7-for-25, 28%). The Blackhawks have the best penalty kill in the NHL and have killed off 85.5% of their penalties this season.

Against Chicago This Season

  • This is the fourth and final game between these divisional rivals this season. 
  • Utah is 0-2-1 against Chicago this season. The Mammoth lost in overtime in the most recent matchup.

Season Series

  • Mar. 12: CHI vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL
  • Mar. 19: UTA vs VGK

