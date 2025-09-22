Utah Falls 5-1 Against Colorado to Start Preseason

Things got going quickly in game one as Utah’s Curtis Douglas and Colorado’s Keaton Middleton dropped the gloves in the opening two minutes. A minute later, Utah went on the power play and were inches away from the game’s opening goal. Tij Iginla’s shot got past Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood; however, Colorado forward Jack Drury cleared the puck out of the crease.

On the Mammoth’s second power play of the game, halfway through the first period, Carcone followed up on his own rebound and scored the opening goal. This is the second straight year in which the veteran forward has scored Utah’s first goal of the preseason. Defensemen John Marino and Maveric Lamoureux were credited with assists.

Colorado switched goaltenders to start the second period with Isak Posch going in for Scott Wedgewood. 2:46 into the second period, the Mammoth were called for too many men and Colorado went back on the power play. This time, the Avalanche capitalized as Gavin Brindley scored and tied the game, 1-1.

Less than a minute later, Brindley scored his second goal of the game which gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second period. 50 seconds later, Colorado continued their offensive push with their third goal Danil Gushchin’s tally increased the Avalanche’s lead to 3-1.

Colorado’s lead increased to 4-1 in the final two minutes of the middle frame when Tristen Nielsen scored off a feed from Gabriel Landeskog. Nielsen scored his second of the night 14 and a half minutes into the third period to secure the 5-1 win for Colorado.

Goaltender Matt Villalta played all 60 minutes against the Avalanche in game one. He stopped 28 of the 33 shots he faced.