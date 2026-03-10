Utah Extends Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss in Chicago

The Mammoth had strong pushes in the game, especially over the last five minutes of the third period; however, the team struggled to sustain that effort through a full 60 minutes. Following the game, Guenther and Tourigny reflected on what Utah needs to improve to find a higher level of their team game.

“We had a good start, but I think we could not sustain the pressure,” Tourigny said postgame. “The most important thing was our simplicity. I think we complicated too many things offensively that allowed them to cut plays and counterattack and that’s what I didn’t really like. I think we needed to establish our simplicity and that’s the way we scored our first goal, but we did not sustain that. A little bit disappointed. I think we finished the third period strong with a good forecheck. That’s the way we should have played for 60 (minutes).”

“Not our best game I don’t think,” Guenther said postgame. “Just feed into their hands for whatever reason. They’re really good transitionally and just a little bit stubborn. Not enough shots but got a point. Still important to get points. Put us in a good spot heading into the last game (of the road trip).”

A positive takeaway from tonight is Guenther hitting the 30-goal benchmark for the first time in his career. Guenther is one of 21 players to hit 30 goals in the NHL this season and the forward is on a four-game point streak (3G, 3A) on the road trip.

“Really good backcheck from (Schmaltz),” Guenther recalled on his first period goal. “Kind of a 2-on-1 with me and (Keller). Usually, we try to get it up, but I feel like the goalie was there, so I just tried to slide it through, and I got lucky and it went in. So nice play by those two guys.”

Not only does Guenther have three goals in the last four games, he has five goals since the Olympic break (7GP). He reflected on the confidence he has with his game and his development.

“It’s nice,” Guenther shared. “That’s kind of what’s got me into the league is being able to score. I think that I’ve rounded out my game and become a more complete player, but that’s still what I’m good at. It’s nice to contribute that way, and there’s still a lot of games to go.”

“For me what I like about (Guenther) this year is he has more ways to (score),” Tourigny explained. “It’s not just his shot; he has more than that. He's been playing good lately since the start of the trip, I like his game.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Utah as the Mammoth play the Minnesota Wild tomorrow night. However, tomorrow is an opportunity to adjust and make improvements from tonight’s game. The Mammoth have won the first two games in their season series with the Wild, and Utah expects a strong effort from Minnesota.

“We’ve played them well too and I feel like they haven’t played their best against us,” Guenther shared. “So, they’re going to come with a good push. We’re on a back-to-back so I think just how smart we are and how we handle the first five, 10 minutes will be important.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

Defensemen Nick DeSimone and Ian Cole each had assists on Hayton’s goal in the first. Both blueliners have assists in two-straight games.

Keller has extended his point streak to four games (1G, 5A). He has now registered 14 points in nine contests since the start of February (3G, 11A).

Guenther has now scored in three of four games on this road trip, with six points in those contests (3G, 3A). Guenther and Keller are tied for most goals by any Utah skater in a single season (30).

Upcoming Schedule