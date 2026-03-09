Utah Faces Chicago in Central Division Matchup

This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and Blackhawks in March

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (34-25-4) vs Chicago (23-29-11)

WHEN: Mar. 9, 2026 – 7:30 a.m. MT

WHERE: United Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. CT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 34-25-4 this season and is 6-4-0 over their last 10 games. The Mammoth have won three-straight games and six of their last eight contests.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, 5-4. Logan Cooley scored twice in the win, including in overtime, while Michael Carcone, Dylan Guenther, and Alexander Kerfoot also scored in the win. Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced and became the first goaltender to 30 wins this season.
  • Guenther leads the Mammoth with 29 goals while his 54 points are third on the team. Captain Clayton Keller’s 44 assists and 63 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second in all categories with 24 goals, 34 assists, and 58 points.
  • Vejmelka, Utah’s starter, has a 30-16-2 record, a 2.64 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček, the other half of the Mammoth’s tandem, has a 4-9-2 record, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .890 save percentage.
  • Utah finishes a five-game road trip on Tuesday when the Mammoth face the Minnesota Wild.

Chicago

  • Chicago is 23-29-11 this season and is 2-6-2 over their last 10 games. The Blackhawks have dropped three-straight; however, they have picked up points in three of their last four games.
  • In their most recent game, the Blackhawks fell to the Dallas Stars in overtime, 4-3. Tyler Bertuzzi, Sam Rinzel, and Connor Bedard all scored for Chicago in the loss. Arvid Soderblom stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced.
  • Bertuzzi leads the Blackhawks with 27 goals and is second with 47 points. Bedard’s 32 assists and 58 points are team-highs while his 26 goals are second on the team.
  • Since Soderblom played Sunday night, it’s likely that Spencer Knight or Drew Commesso will play for Chicago; however, Knight was sick on Sunday. Knight has a 16-18-8 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Commesso has a 1-1-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
  • Following Monday’s game, Chicago starts a two-game road trip. The first stop is Salt Lake City for a game against the Mammoth.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s defensive effort continues to be one of the top in the NHL. The Mammoth are limiting their opponents to the fourth-fewest goals per game in the league (2.75) and the fifth-fewest shots on goal per game (25.9).
  • Chicago has the best penalty kill in the NHL. The Blackhawks have killed off 85.3% of the penalties they’ve taken.
  • The Mammoth have scored seven power-play goals over their last eight games (7-for-20, 35%).

Against Chicago This Season

  • This is the third of four meetings between Utah and Chicago this season. The Blackhawks won the first two games of the series, including a game nine days ago. 
  • The final game of the series is on Mar. 12 and three games in the season series were in the first 12 days of the month.

Season Series

  • Mar. 9: UTA vs CHI
  • Mar. 12: CHI vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 10: UTA vs MIN

