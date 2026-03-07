Utah Faces Columbus in Saturday Showdown

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny said there are several game time decisions.

The Mammoth will kick off a stretch of three games in the next four days to wrap up a five-game road trip.

Facing Columbus

Utah is facing a strong opponent in Columbus. The Blue Jackets are one of the strongest teams in the league and have threats up and down the lineup. Head coach André Tourigny and center Logan Cooley discussed Columbus’ challenges following morning skate.

“Columbus, since we’ve played them, are the best team in the league by winning percentage,” Tourigny shared. “For us, it’s about making sure we’re respecting their offense, their (defensemen) are very active and they’re all good puck movers. They’re a threat. That’s one, and two, they’re (stingier) defensively so it will be important for us to have traffic in there, and to play with the pace we’re capable of to take time and space away from them.”

“They have some skilled guys that can make a lot of plays,” Cooley explained. “Some good (defensemen) that like to jump in the rush so got to be aware of their top players and try to limit their time and space. But I think at the end of the day, it comes down to when we’re playing with pace when we’re playing our game, focusing on us and what we need to do to take over this game.”