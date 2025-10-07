The Week Ahead: Oct 6-12

Every week this season, we’ll take a look ahead at upcoming games and opponents to give you a preview of what to expect.

The Utah Mammoth are days away from the 2025-26 season! The teams starts the year on a three-game road trip with stops in Colorado, Nashville, and Chicago before the home opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 15.

There are high expectations for Utah this season. This summer, the Mammoth strengthened its roster via trades – forward JJ Peterka – and free agency signings – forward Brandon Tanev, defenseman Nate Schmidt, goaltender Vítek Vaněček. The Mammoth are focused on making the playoffs in the organization’s second season.

The Mammoth announced the team’s 23 man Opening Night roster on Monday. Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has made the team out of training camp as has forward Kailer Yamamoto and Andrew Agozzino.

Utah went 2-4-1 this preseason; however, when the Mammoth played a lineup that was closer to their NHL roster, the team won both of their games. The Mammoth’s two wins were both at Delta Center to wrap up the preseason.

The Mammoth will start the season without several players due to injury:

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

F Liam O’Brien – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – undisclosed, injured non-roster

G Anson Thorton – undisclosed, injured non-roster

In the team’s first week of the regular season, the Mammoth will play two games. Let’s take a look at those matchups below!