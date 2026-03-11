Utah Falls to Minnesota to Wrap Road Trip

ST. PAUL – Despite a hard-fought effort and the team pushing to the final whistle, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-0. The Mammoth won their season series with the Wild, 2-1-0, who currently have the League’s fourth-best record.

“I think we played two really hard periods,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “End of the trip, we fought hard. I think we made two individual mistakes; they capitalized on it. We got in the box a little bit too much, but I like our first two periods. Obviously the third period did not start the way we wanted, they buried us, but that’s what it is.”

Throughout this season, Utah has brought a strong work ethic to each game, no matter the score. Tonight was no exception despite playing their fifth game in eight days.

“Seems like we've never had quit in our group all year,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said postgame. “Obviously, it sucks we gave up one late, but not for the lack of guys not trying. We're trying to do the right things out there. Obviously, tonight it didn't happen. We'll learn from it and move on.”

“That was really good,” Tourigny said. “I liked our effort, intensity, that kind of stuff tonight. That was not the problem.”