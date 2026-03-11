Utah Falls to Minnesota to Wrap Road Trip

The Mammoth collected seven out of 10 possible points on a five-game road trip

GameStory 3.10.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

ST. PAUL – Despite a hard-fought effort and the team pushing to the final whistle, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-0. The Mammoth won their season series with the Wild, 2-1-0, who currently have the League’s fourth-best record. 

“I think we played two really hard periods,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “End of the trip, we fought hard. I think we made two individual mistakes; they capitalized on it. We got in the box a little bit too much, but I like our first two periods. Obviously the third period did not start the way we wanted, they buried us, but that’s what it is.”

Throughout this season, Utah has brought a strong work ethic to each game, no matter the score. Tonight was no exception despite playing their fifth game in eight days.

“Seems like we've never had quit in our group all year,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said postgame. “Obviously, it sucks we gave up one late, but not for the lack of guys not trying. We're trying to do the right things out there. Obviously, tonight it didn't happen. We'll learn from it and move on.”

“That was really good,” Tourigny said. “I liked our effort, intensity, that kind of stuff tonight. That was not the problem.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Crouse
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny

It was a successful road trip for Utah, as the Mammoth went 3-1-1 on their final long road trip this season. The team started in Washington D.C. 10 days ago and ended in Minnesota Tuesday night. 

"It just a really good trip,” Tourigny reflected. “Before the trip, if we said we would get 7 points out of 10 and finish with a tough back-to-back, it is what it is. We have to take a step back and look at the trip. There's a lot of positives there. The boys fought hard today. Minnesota is a good team, so we need to give them credit. They were waiting for us, and they know what happened both times we played them this year. They were ready, so give them credit and it is what it is. I'm excited to go back home, have a little bit of rest and get ready.”

The Mammoth started this road trip with a response game after suffering a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 1. Thursday’s game against the Blackhawks will be the same opportunity for this club.

“First off get home, and get some rest, and get ready for the next one,” Crouse shared. “Last two games we could have been much better, but ultimately we did a really good job on this road trip so time to go home, get some rest, and get ready for a couple games at home.”

The Mammoth return home for a pair of games this week with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL

