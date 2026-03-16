Utah Visits Dallas for Monday Night Matchup

The Mammoth and Stars will play for the final time this season

GamePreviewWEB 3.16.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (34-27-6) vs Dallas (42-14-10)

WHEN: Mar. 16, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: American Airlines Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. CT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 34-27-6 this season and has gone 4-4-2 over the Mammoth’s last 10 games. The Mammoth are on a four-game losing skid; however, Utah has points in three of the last five games.
  • The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 74 points. Currently, Utah is in the first wild card spot.
  • In their most recent game, Utah fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3. Dylan Guenther scored twice while Ian Cole added a goal of his own. Karel Vejmelka stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Guenther continues to lead the Mammoth with 33 goals, and his 58 points are third on the team. Captain Clayton Keller’s 45 assists and 64 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second in goals (24), assists (35), and points (59).
  • Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender has a 30-18-3 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 4-9-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth’s next game is on the road. The team will travel to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Dallas

  • Dallas is 42-14-10 this season and has gone 9-0-1 in the last 10 games. The Stars are on a 15-game points streak, which tied a franchise record. Dallas has won their last four-straight games.
  • The Stars are second in the Central Division with 94 points. 
  • In their most recent game, Dallas beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime, 3-2. Wyatt Johnston and Michael Bunting (PPG) scored in regulation while Thomas Harley had the overtime game-winner. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced.
  • Jason Robertson and Johnston are tied for the team-lead with 36 goals each. Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 49 assists, and Robertson’s 79 points are the most on the roster. Johnston’s 73 points are second on the team, as are Miro Heiskanen’s 47 assists.
  • Oettinger is Dallas’ starting goaltender. He has a 28-10-5 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Casey DeSmith makes up the other half of the tandem. He has a 14-4-5 record, a 2.28 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage.
  • Following Monday’s game, the Stars hit the road for a two-game road trip. Up first, the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

By the Numbers

  • Dallas has the sixth-most high-danger shots on goal in the NHL (524) and has scored the most high-danger goals in the league (133). The Stars have the highest shooting percentage (all locations) as well (13.4%).
  • Utah has the third-highest max skating speed (24.38 MPH) and 18-20 MPH bursts (7,056). The Mammoth have the fourth-most 22+ MPH bursts (101) and 20-22 MPH bursts (1,693).
  • This will be a matchup of two strong defenses as the Stars are holding opponents to the second-fewest goals per game (2.64) while the Mammoth allow the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.81).

Against Dallas This Season

  • This is the fourth and final meeting between Utah and Dallas this season.
  • The Stars have won two of the three games so far (Nov. 28 and Jan. 31). The Mammoth won at home on Jan. 15, 2-1.
  • Each game of this series has been determined by one goal.

Season Series

  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 19: UTA vs VGK

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