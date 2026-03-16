Utah Visits Dallas for Monday Night Matchup

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (34-27-6) vs Dallas (42-14-10)
WHEN: Mar. 16, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: American Airlines Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth and Stars will play for the final time this season
WHO: Utah (34-27-6) vs Dallas (42-14-10)
WHEN: Mar. 16, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: American Airlines Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Dallas
By the Numbers
Against Dallas This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
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GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
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VIDEO
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Bill Armstrong Following the Trade Deadline
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FRESH ICE: Episode 4 - A Mammoth Start
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
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SOCIAL
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WATCH: The New Guy
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MINI MIC: Who Could Land the Plane?
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SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits