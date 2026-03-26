Utah Hosts Washington to Wrap Homestand

THE DETAILS
WHO: Washington (35-28-9) vs Utah (37-29-6)
WHEN: Mar. 26, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth look to rebound from Tuesday’s loss
WHO: Washington (35-28-9) vs Utah (37-29-6)
WHEN: Mar. 26, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Washington
By the Numbers
Against Washington This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
WRITTEN
|
FEATURE: Desnoyers Takes Next Step with ELC
|
WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
|
GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
|
COMMUNITY: Sergachev Gives Back to the Next Generation
|
VIDEO
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Bill Armstrong Following the Trade Deadline
|
1-ON-1: MacKenzie Weegar
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
|
SOCIAL
|
WATCH: Confident Down the Stretch
|
MINI MIC: Who's Paying For Dinner?
|
SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits