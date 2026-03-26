Utah Hosts Washington to Wrap Homestand

The Mammoth look to rebound from Tuesday’s loss

GamePreviewWEB 3.26.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Washington (35-28-9) vs Utah (37-29-6)

WHEN: Mar. 26, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 37-39-6 this season and 4-4-2 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division and currently hold the first wild card spot with 80 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth suffered a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Lawson Crouse scored his 20th of the season while Alexander Kerfoot also scored in the loss.
  • Dylan Guenther 34 goals are a team-high and his 59 points are third on the team. Captain Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 46 assists and 68 points. Nick Schmaltz is second in all of the above scoring categories with 26 goals, 37 assists, and 63 points.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 32-19-3 record as Utah’s starter. He has a 2.71 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 5-10-3 record as the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 2.67 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.
  • Thursday’s game wraps up a four game homestand. Utah’s next three games are on the road. The Mammoth will play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Washington

  • Washington is 35-28-9 this season and is 4-4-2 over the last 10 games. The Capitals are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 79 points. Currently, Washington is six points out of the second wild card spot.
  • In their most recent game, the Capitals fell to the St. Louis Blues, 3-0. Logan Thompson stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Captain Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 26 goals and 53 points. Dylan Strome’s 35 assists are a team-high. Tom Wilson is second on the team with 25 goals and 52 points.
  • Thompson is Washington’s starting goaltender. He has a 24-20-6 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren makes up the second half of the team’s goaltending tandem. He has a 9-7-3 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and a .886 save percentage.
  • Washington wraps its three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has held its opponents to the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.82) while Washington is allowing the seventh-fewest (2.85). 
  • Associate captain Lawson Crouse has six points in his last five games; four of those six points have been goals. Crouse hit the 20-goal mark in Utah’s last game, and it’s the fourth-time he’s hit this benchmark over the last five seasons.
  • On Mar. 22, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 1,000 NHL goal. He became the second player to do so in league history (Wayne Gretzky, 1,016). Ovechkin has 923 regular season goals and 77 playoff tallies.

Against Washington This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Capitals this season. 
  • Utah won the first meeting, 3-2, on Mar. 3. Guenther, Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), and Peterka (PPG) scored in the win.

Season Series

  • Mar. 26: WSH vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK
  • Apr. 2: UTA vs SEA
  • Apr. 4: UTA vs VAN

Recent Mammoth News

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GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
 
 
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BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
 
 
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