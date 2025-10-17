Utah Hosts San Jose for Friday Night Matchup

The Mammoth’s homestand continues with a Pacific Division opponent

GamePreview 10.17.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (2-2-0) vs. San Jose (0-1-2)

WHEN: Oct. 17, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN+/HULU

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Friday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter the second game of a four-game homestand fresh off a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames. In the second period, Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka scored less than four minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead while Kevin Stenlund’s empty net goal with 22.2 seconds left secured the win. Karel Vejmelka stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced and made big saves in the third period to keep the Flames from tying the game.
  • JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther are tied for the team lead with two goals while Guenther leads the group with four points. Peterka and Nick Schmaltz are right behind him with three points each. Schmaltz is the team leader with three assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played three of the Mammoth’s first four games to start the year. He has a 2-1-0 record, a 1.67 goals against average, and a .929 save percentage.
  • Utah has had a busy start to the regular season. Friday is the team’s fifth game in nine days and three of those contests were on the road. Following the Mammoth’s game against the Sharks, Utah will host the Boston Bruins on Sunday and Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday to wrap up the first homestand of the season.

San Jose

  • The Sharks are looking for their first win of the regular season after losing the first three games of the year, two of which were in overtime. San Jose’s most recent game was a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. William Eklund had San Jose’s lone goal and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 of the 43 shots he faced.
  • San Jose has the tenth-best power play in the NHL and has scored on 23.1% of their man-advantage opportunities.
  • Jeff Skinner leads the Sharks with two goals while Dmitry Orlov, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith all share the team lead for assists and points (3).
  • Nedeljkovic has played two of the Sharks’ first three games of the year. He has a 0-1-1 record, a 4.45 goals against average, and a .878 save percentage.
  • Friday’s game is the front half of a back-to-back for the Sharks who return to San Jose to host the Penguins on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth are averaging the second-fewest shots against per game, holding their opponents to 21 shots a night. On the flip side, the San Jose Sharks are allowing the most shots per game in the NHL with 39.3 on average.
  • Utah is fourth in the NHL for average goals against per game (2.00) while San Jose is allowing the most goals on average (5.33).
  • The Sharks are the fourth-youngest team in the NHL with an average age of 27.11 while the Mammoth are 13th-youngest with an average age of 28.

Against San Jose This Season

  • This is the first of three games between the Sharks and Mammoth this season; however, Friday is the only game at Delta Center this year.

Season Series

  • Oct. 17: UTA vs SJS
  • Nov. 18: UTA at SJS
  • Dec. 1: UTA at SJS

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
SOCIAL
PRANK WARS: Part 1 | Part 2
VIDEO
BREAK THE ICE: JJ Peterka

News Feed

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Strong Second Period Lead Mammoth to Win in Home Opener

‘Tusky’ Introduced as the Official Mascot of the Utah Mammoth

Utah Hosts Calgary for Home Opener

Utah Mammoth PR Launches New PR Website

Utah Announces SME Industries, Inc. as Home Jersey Patch Partner

Utah Comes Up Short, Falls 3-1 to Chicago

Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

Week Ahead: Oct 13-19

College Ticket Program Returns for Mammoth Games

Durzi Out, Hayton Game-Time Decision in Chicago

200 Down and More to Go

Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators

Utah Keeps Pushing Back, Secures 3-2 Overtime Win in Nashville

Utah's Road Trip Continues in Nashville

‘I’ll Remember This All My Life’

Utah Mammoth Launch New App

MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth