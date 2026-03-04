Mammoth open 5-game road trip with win against Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves for the Capitals (31-25-7), who had won five straight home games and have lost two in a row overall.

“I thought we started a little bit slow,” Leonard said. “They had a lot of [offensive] zone time. It’s never a good feeling when you’re back on your heels that early. Tried to flip the script and get momentum going, and we fought hard to the final buzzer.”

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period when he took a pass from Keller on the rush and beat Thompson to the far corner with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

“We all came with a lot of speed, and they had to stand there and kind of were able to almost break it up,” Guenther said. “But [Keller] made a nice play to me and just used the defender as a screen and made a nice shot.”

Sergachev made it 2-0 at 13:23, receiving a pass from Keller and scoring through a screen in front by Barrett Hayton with a snap shot from the high slot during a power play.

“They had the puck the majority of the time in the first period because we were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “They had the puck and they were executing well, so it was hard to get it back.”