Utah Mammoth Acquire Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames

The Utah Mammoth announced today the acquisition of defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Olli Määttä, forward Jonathan Castagna, and Utah’s 2026 second-round draft choice, Utah’s 2026 second-round draft choice via Ottawa, and Utah’s 2026 second-round draft choice via the New York Rangers.

“MacKenzie is a high-end defenseman with the type of leadership and work ethic that we want in a top-four blueliner,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Acquiring MacKenzie solidifies our back end as we continue to push towards the playoffs, and he will be a great addition to our team on and off the ice.”

Weegar, 32, has registered 3-18-21 and 69 penalty minutes (PIM) in 60 games with Calgary this season while averaging 23:07 of ice time per game. He ranks ninth in hits (130) and second in blocked shots (143) among all NHL defensemen in 2025-26.

Weegar has skated in 304 games with the Flames since 2022-23, earning 35-116-151 and 196 PIM. He has served as an alternate captain in each of the past three seasons, and he also received Calgary’s Peter Maher “Good Guy” Award in 2024-25, presented annually to the player who best demonstrates the virtues of sincerity, integrity, dedication, and respect.

The 6-foot, 206-pound defenseman has played parts of 10 NHL seasons with Calgary and the Florida Panthers, tallying 62-210-272 and 455 PIM over 610 career contests. Weegar also appeared in 20 playoff games with Florida from 2020-22, posting 1-4-5 and 20 PIM. Since making his NHL debut on April 3, 2017, he is one of only nine blueliners with at least 1,000 blocked shots (1,135) and 1,000 hits (1,345).

Weegar also registered 23-47-70 in 153 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Portland Pirates, and San Antonio Rampage from 2014-17, and he added 1-12-13 and 13 PIM in 21 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2014-15. He represented the Thunderbirds at the AHL All-Star Game in 2016-17.

Before turning professional, Weegar earned QMJHL All-Rookie Team (2012-13) and Second All-Star Team (2013-14) honors over two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads. He tallied 20-83-103 and 155 PIM in 123 career games and helped lead the Mooseheads to QMJHL and Memorial Cup championships in 2012-13.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Weegar has represented Canada at two IIHF World Championships (2023 and 2025). He won a gold medal and received Best Defenseman honors in his first appearance at the tournament, recording 3-8-11 in 10 games while serving as an alternate captain.

Weegar was originally drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Määttä posted 2-17-19 and 16 PIM in 92 NHL games with Utah over two seasons and has tallied 42-154-196 in 783 career NHL contests with Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Utah. Castagna has registered 30-42-72 and 72 PIM in 96 games over three collegiate seasons at Cornell University.