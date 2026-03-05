Utah Continues Road Trip in Philadelphia

The Mammoth wrap up their season series against the Flyers

GamePreviewWEB 3.5.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (32-25-4) vs Philadelphia (28-21-11)

WHEN: Mar. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 9:30 a.m. MT

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 32-35-4 this season and is 5-5-0 in the last 10 games. Currently, the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division and hold the first wild card spot with 68 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Washington Capitals, 3-2. Both of Utah’s power play units scored while Dylan Guenther set a new season-high in goals (28) with the game’s opening goal. Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.
  • Guenther’s 28 goals lead the Mammoth while his 51 points are third. Keller’s 42 assists and 60 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second in all categories with 23 goals, 33 assists, and 56 points.
  • Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender, has a 29-16-2 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the Mammoth’s goaltending tandem. He has a 3-9-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .884 save percentage.
  • Thursday’s game is the second on a five-game road trip. Up next, the Mammoth travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets Saturday.

Philadephia

  • Philadelphia is 28-21-11 this season and is 4-4-2 over the last 10 games. Currently, the Flyers are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 67 points. Philadelphia is six points out of the second wild card spot (Boston Bruins, 73) and eight points behind the third-place team in their division, the New York Islanders (75). 
  • In their most recent game, the Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout, 3-2. Trevor Zegras had the shootout winner while Christian Dvorak (PPG) and Noah Cates scored in regulation.
  • Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 23 goals, 34 assists, and 57 points. Zegras is second with 21 goals, 29 assists, and 50 points.
  • Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson make up Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem. Vladar has a 19-9-6 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Ersson has a 9-10-5 record. He has a 3.44 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage.
  • The Flyers will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday before returning home for a two-game homestand.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has won four of its last six games, including two of the last three. The Mammoth have scored 91 goals on the road this season which is 13th in the NHL.
  • The Mammoth are holding their opponents to the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.77) and the fifth-fewest shots per game (26.0). 
  • Philadelphia has points in five of their last six games and have won three-straight. This season, the Flyers have points in 21 of their 30 home games (14-9-7).
  • The Flyers are tied for the third-most comeback wins this season (17). 12 of their 17 games were one goal comeback wins and five were two goal comeback wins.

Against Philadelphia This Season

  • This is the second of two games between the Mammoth and the Flyers this season.
  • Utah won the first game, in overtime, 5-4. Captain Clayton Keller scored the game tying and overtime game-winning goals. .

Season Series

  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 7: UTA vs CBJ
  • Mar. 9: UTA vs CHI
  • Mar. 10: UTA vs MIN

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
 
 
VIDEO
 
BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
MID-SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: Vejmelka 
 
 
SOCIAL
 

News Feed

Get to Know: MacKenzie Weegar

Utah Mammoth Acquire Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames

Utah Starts Road Trip with Win in Washington

Mammoth open 5-game road trip with win against Capitals

Utah Starts Road Trip in Washington D.C.

The Week Ahead: Mar. 2-8

Utah Mammoth Announce Plans to Celebrate Women’s History Month

Utah Falls to Chicago in Divisional Matchup

Utah Wraps Homestand Against Chicago

Utah Played to Identity in 5-2 Win over Minnesota

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Friday Night Matchup

Mammoth Dreams Came True at the Winter Olympics

Cooley and Kerfoot Return to Lineup in Utah’s Loss to Colorado

Utah Resumes Regular Season, Hosts Colorado

Milano Cortina 2026 Recap

The Week Ahead: Feb. 23 – Mar. 1

Lamoureux’s Game Has Matured in Second Pro Season

But Progressing in Rookie Season