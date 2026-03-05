Utah Continues Road Trip in Philadelphia

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (32-25-4) vs Philadelphia (28-21-11)
WHEN: Mar. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth wrap up their season series against the Flyers
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Philadephia
By the Numbers
Against Philadelphia This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
