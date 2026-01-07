Utah Hosts Ottawa to Start Seven-Game Homestand

The Mammoth will host the Senators for Utah’s first home game of 2026

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Ottawa (20-16-5) vs Utah (20-20-3)

WHEN: Jan. 7, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 20-20-3 this season and 5-5-0 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 43 points.
  • The Mammoth beat the New York Rangers, 3-2 in overtime, in their most recent game.
    • Sean Durzi’s overtime game winner secured two points for the Mammoth at Madison Square Garden. Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone also scored for Utah.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in the win.
  • Guenther’s 21 goals lead the Mammoth, and the forward is tied with Nick Schmaltz for the team-lead with 37 points. Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev all have 23 assists which is most on the team.
  • Vejmelka is tied for the most wins in the NHL (18) and Utah’s starting goaltender was named to Czechia’s Olympic team on Tuesday. Vejmelka has a 18-11-2 record, a 2.70 goals against average, and a.896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-9-1 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .879 save percentage.
  • Wednesday starts a seven-game homestand for the Mammoth. Utah will host the St. Louis Blues in their next game on Friday.

Ottawa

  • Ottawa is 20-16-5 this season and 6-3-1 over the last 10 games. The Senators are eighth in the Atlantic Division with 45 points.
  • The Senators fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, in their most recent game.
    • Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the first period; however, goals from Claude Giroux and Dylan Cozens (PPG) brought the Senators within 1. Detroit was able to hold off Ottawa, despite another push at a comeback with a goal from Brady Tkachuk in the third.
  • Tim Stützle’s 19 goals, 26 assists, and 45 points lead the Senators. Drake Batherson is second in all scoring categories with 16 goals, 23 assists, and 39 points.
  • With starting goaltender Linus Ullmark out (personal) Leevi Meriläinen has stepped up for the Senators. He has a 6-7-0 record, a 3.49 goals against average, and a .869 save percentage.
  • The Senators are on the front half of a back-to-back against the Mammoth. Tomorrow, Ottawa will face the Colorado Avalanche.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has played the fewest home games in the NHL with 17 contests at Delta Center. The Mammoth have played the most away games in the league (26).
  • The Mammoth’s d-core continues to contribute on the scoresheet. The team’s defensemen have contributed 74 assists through 43 games which is ninth-best in the NHL.
  • Ottawa has one of the best power plays in the NHL. The Senators have scored on 24.6% of their power play opportunities which is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Senators are the second-best faceoff team in the NHL with a 55.7% win rate. Claude Giroux’s 64.9% faceoff win percentage is best in the NHL.

Against Ottawa This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and Senators this season.
  • Ottawa won the first game, 4-2, in November.

Season Series

  • Nov. 9: UTA vs OTT – Game Recap
  • Jan. 7: OTT vs UTA

