Utah Hosts Los Angeles Sunday Night

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny shared there shouldn’t be changes to the lineup from last game.

Generating More Offense

When it comes to scoring more and generating more offense, Tourigny wants to see his team create more traffic among other things.

“We need more traffic in front of the goalie, not just at the net. We’re at the net,” Tourigny explained. “We’re in position for rebounds and stuff like that but we need to take the eyes of the goalie a little bit more. But there’s as well, a swagger with the puck you need. We had a number of Grade A chances who end up by either not being shot on net or not being a quality shot and that is something in the last seven, 10 days (which has) happened as well.

“…we need to make sure we have that killer instinct when it’s time to have that chance,” Tourigny continued. “We don’t know when it will happen, but we know we will have a chance when it happens, we need to have that killer instinct.”

Keys on the Kings

This is the second time Utah and Los Angeles will play this season. The Mammoth need to be aware of the Kings, especially when they are pushing offensively. Tourigny discussed what strengths LA brings to tonight’s game following morning skate.

“It’s a team who plays heavy,” Tourigny shared. “I think since they make the change, their defensemen are third in goals in the league. They generate a lot of offense. They put a ton of pucks on net. There’s no hesitation in their game. They’re connected in that way and they’re heavy on the forecheck. You can see they work with a lot of desperation. It’s a team where (they’re) physically involved in the game so that’ll be (key) for us to be around our net. We know the puck will get there so it’s to go the distance, make good box-outs, make good reads. It doesn’t change (our plan) in term of our pace, but it’s really how our play around the net will make a difference.”

Utah’s bench boss also discussed what the Mammoth need to do offensively to score against the Kings.

“(They’re) one of the best teams in the past three or four years at defending in their zone,” Tourigny explained. “They play man-on-man coverage, they block shots, they’re heavy, and if you look at their personnel. For us it’ll be to play very fast, to attack on quick strike, our rush will be important, but as well, in the offensive zone, if they get inside position, it’s to create movement underneath at the net, not just moving the puck. But try to get open in our coverage by switching sides.”