Utah Hosts Los Angeles Sunday Night

The Mammoth wrap a stretch of three games in four nights

GamePreviewWEB 3.22.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Los Angeles (28-25-16) vs. Utah (36-28-6)

WHEN: Mar. 22, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Head coach André Tourigny shared there shouldn’t be changes to the lineup from last game.

Generating More Offense

When it comes to scoring more and generating more offense, Tourigny wants to see his team create more traffic among other things. 

“We need more traffic in front of the goalie, not just at the net. We’re at the net,” Tourigny explained. “We’re in position for rebounds and stuff like that but we need to take the eyes of the goalie a little bit more. But there’s as well, a swagger with the puck you need. We had a number of Grade A chances who end up by either not being shot on net or not being a quality shot and that is something in the last seven, 10 days (which has) happened as well.

“…we need to make sure we have that killer instinct when it’s time to have that chance,” Tourigny continued. “We don’t know when it will happen, but we know we will have a chance when it happens, we need to have that killer instinct.”

Keys on the Kings

This is the second time Utah and Los Angeles will play this season. The Mammoth need to be aware of the Kings, especially when they are pushing offensively. Tourigny discussed what strengths LA brings to tonight’s game following morning skate.

“It’s a team who plays heavy,” Tourigny shared. “I think since they make the change, their defensemen are third in goals in the league. They generate a lot of offense. They put a ton of pucks on net. There’s no hesitation in their game. They’re connected in that way and they’re heavy on the forecheck. You can see they work with a lot of desperation. It’s a team where (they’re) physically involved in the game so that’ll be (key) for us to be around our net. We know the puck will get there so it’s to go the distance, make good box-outs, make good reads. It doesn’t change (our plan) in term of our pace, but it’s really how our play around the net will make a difference.”

Utah’s bench boss also discussed what the Mammoth need to do offensively to score against the Kings.

“(They’re) one of the best teams in the past three or four years at defending in their zone,” Tourigny explained. “They play man-on-man coverage, they block shots, they’re heavy, and if you look at their personnel. For us it’ll be to play very fast, to attack on quick strike, our rush will be important, but as well, in the offensive zone, if they get inside position, it’s to create movement underneath at the net, not just moving the puck. But try to get open in our coverage by switching sides.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 36-28-6 this season and 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division, and hold the first wild card spot with 78 points.
  • The Mammoth fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-1, in their most recent game. Dylan Guenther’s 34th of the season was Utah’s lone goal. Vítek Vaněček stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced, and the Ducks scored two empty net goals.
  • Guenther’s 34 goals are most on the team and his 59 points are third. Captain Clayton Keller’s 45 assists and 67 points lead the Mammoth, and his 22 goals are tied for third with JJ Peterka. Nick Schmaltz is second in all categories with 24 goals, 37 assists, and 61 points.
  • Utah’s standing goaltender, Karel Vejmelka, has a 31-18-3 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Vaněček has a 5-10-3 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth continue their four-game homestand with a Tuesday night game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Los Angeles

  • Los Angeles is 36-28-6 this season and 4-4-2 over the last 10 games. The Kings are fourth in the Pacific Division with 72 points. LA is one point behind the Nashville Predators who hold the second wild card spot.
  • The Kings fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1, in their most recent game. Buffalo scored three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation to break a 1-1 tie and pick up two points against LA.
  • Adrian Kempe’s 26 goals lead the team while his 33 assists and 59 points are second on the Kings. Artemi Panarin’s 49 assists and 73 points lead LA and his 24 goals are second-most.
  • Darcy Kuemper has played the majority of LA’s games this season. He has a 17-13-11 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Anton Forsberg, the other half of the tandem, has a 11-11-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.
  • Sunday’s game kicks off a three-game road trip for the Kings. Up next, a Tuesday night game against the Calgary Flames.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has held their opponents to the second-fewest first period goals in the league with 49.
  • Los Angeles’ 16 overtime losses are tied for the most in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • The Mammoth are holding their opponents to the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL (2.79) while the Kings are limiting teams to the 10th fewest goals per game (2.93).

Against Los Angeles This Season

  • This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and the Kings this season. 
  • It’s also the first of two games between these teams over the next seven days.
  • LA won the first meeting, 4-2, on Dec. 8. After conceding two goals in the first period, Utah fought back with Dylan Guenther’s power play goal in the second period and Clayton Keller’s tally halfway through the third. However, LA scored with a minute and a half left to seal the win.

Season Series

  • Mar. 22: LAK vs UTA
  • Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK

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