Utah Host Nashville for Divisional Matchup

The Mammoth face the Predators in a Central Division matchup with playoff points on the line

GamePreviewWEB 4.9.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Nashville (37-31-10) vs Utah (41-30-6)

WHEN: Apr. 9, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 41-30-6 this season and has a 7-3-0 record over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot with 88 points and have a four-point lead over the Predators who are in the second wild card spot.
  • The Mammoth beat the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in franchise history in their most recent game. Captain Clayton Keller’s overtime game winner secured the 6-5 win. Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the win while JJ Peterka, Logan Cooley, Alexander Kerfoot, and Keller had Utah’s other goals.
  • Guenther’s 38 goals are a team-high and his 69 points are third on the team. Keller’s 54 assists and 80 points lead the Mammoth while his 26 goals are third. Schmaltz’s 30 goals and 70 points are second on the team and Mikhail Sergachev’s 46 assists trail only Keller.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 36-19-3 record through 60 games played. He has a 2.74 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 5-11-3 record through his 20 games. He has a 2.87 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Utah wraps a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville

  • Nashville is 37-31-10 this season and 6-3-1 over the last 10 games. The Predators are in the second wild card spot with 84 points. Nashville has a one-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings; however, the Predators have played one more game.
  • The Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks, 5-0, in their most recent game. Erik Haula, Filip Forsberg (PPG), Brady Skjei (SHG), Zachary L’Heureux, and Fedor Svechkov scored in the win.
  • Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with 39 goals, Ryan O’Reilly’s 47 assists are a team-high, and Filip Forsberg’s 73 points are the most on the roster. Forsberg’s 38 goals and O’Reilly’s 72 points are second on the Predators.
  • Juuse Saros is Nashville’s starter. He has a 28-20-8 record with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Justus Annunen makes up the second half of the goaltender tandem. He has a 9-11-2 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.
  • Thursday’s game wraps up Nashville’s final road trip of the year. The Predators return home for three more games and will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon.

By the Numbers

  • Captain Clayton Keller’s 12 points in five games leads the Mammoth. He has four goals and eight assists in that span and is on a five-game points streak. Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev is also on a five-game points streak and he has 10 assists in that span.
  • Filip Forsberg’s eight points over the last five games lead the Predators. He has five goals and three assists during his five-game points streak. Roman Josi’s five assists in five games lead Nashville. Josi is on a four-game points streak and has one goal and five assists during this streak.
  • Utah’s power play has scored in six-straight games. The Mammoth have 10 power play goals on 21 opportunities during this span. Nashville’s penalty kill is fourth in the NHL and has killed off 82.1% of their penalties this season.

Against Nashville This Season

  • This is the fourth and final game between the Mammoth and the Predators this season. Utah won two of the three meetings.
  • On Oct. 11, Utah secured a 3-2 overtime win and on Jan. 24 the team picked up a 5-2 win. The Mammoth lost to the Predators, 4-3, on Dec. 29.

Season Series

  • Apr. 9: NSH vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 12: UTA vs CGY

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