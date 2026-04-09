Utah Host Nashville for Divisional Matchup

THE DETAILS
WHO: Nashville (37-31-10) vs Utah (41-30-6)
WHEN: Apr. 9, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth face the Predators in a Central Division matchup with playoff points on the line
WHO: Nashville (37-31-10) vs Utah (41-30-6)
WHEN: Apr. 9, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Nashville
By the Numbers
Against Nashville This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
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FAN APPRECIATION: Utah to Host Fan Appreciation Game on Apr. 16
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MAMMOTH HONORS: Vote for the All-In Award Winner
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FEATURE: Desnoyers Takes Next Step with ELC
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VIDEO
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Bill Armstrong Following the Trade Deadline
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1-ON-1: MacKenzie Weegar
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
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SOCIAL
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WATCH: 2002 to 2026
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MAMMOTH IN A MINUTE: Playoff Push Continues!
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SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits