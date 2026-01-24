Three-Goal Second Period Leads Utah to Central Division Win

Keller’s 16th goal of the year started Utah’s scoring just three minutes into the middle frame. Utah’s captain extended his points streak to four games and he has seven points over that span (3G, 4A). Keller also has a team-high 17 points in January. The captain has four goals and 13 assists in 11 games.

Following Keller’s goal, the Mammoth scored an additional two goals over the next five minutes and 10 seconds. Michael Carcone recorded his 10th of the season and Kailer Yamamoto scored his fifth.

Yamamoto entered the lineup for Lawson Crouse (illness) and played on the top line alongside Nick Schmaltz and Keller. With a goal and an assist, Yamamoto recorded his 26th multi-point game in his NHL career and his first with the Mammoth.

“Huge,” Tourigny said of Yamamoto’s impact. “…I always say to (Yamamoto), he can play top-six anytime, every time we need it … He proved it again today. He jumped in the top-six, made impactful plays at key moments. He was a chain connector on that line. The guys like to play with him. He’s a really good player, and he showed it today.”

“Two unbelievable players,” Yamamoto said of his linemates. “Very easy to play with, read off, stuff like that. I felt good. Huge team win.”

Barrett Hayton scored his sixth of the season and second in three games. He also had an assist on the final goal of the game for a two-point night. Peterka was awarded a goal in the final minute and a half after he was tripped while in a scoring position with the empty net. Utah ended the night with eight players on the scoresheet and five of those players had multi-point efforts.

With the regulation win, the Mammoth increased their lead over the Predators in the standings, and earned two significant points in the playoff race. Utah is six points ahead of Nashville and remains in the first wild card spot.

“It’s massive,” Yamamoto said of the four-point swing with the regulation win. “They’re right behind us, very close in the standings. So, to be able to get a win against them, that’s huge.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

With a 9-1-1 record in January, the Mammoth are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for most wins of any NHL team this month.

Defenseman Sean Durzi assisted on Utah’s first and third goals. Durzi registered his first multi-point game with the Mammoth.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev also had assists on Utah’s first and third goals. Sergachev has six multi-assist games and seven multi-point games this season, both of which lead Mammoth defensemen.

Carcone has scored in three-straight road games for the first time in his NHL career, dating back to 1/3 at NJD. He also became the seventh player on the Mammoth to score 10 or more goals this season.

Dylan Guenther had the primary assist on both of the Mammoth’s third period tallies. He has 21 assists this season.

The Mammoth continue their road trip with a back-to-back series in Florida. Utah will face the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers in the second and third games of this trip.

Upcoming Schedule