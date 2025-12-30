Utah Drops Close Game to Nashville

Utah’s power play units moved the puck well and the first power play unit scored on the Mammoth’s first power play opportunity of the night. Peterka’s 15th goal of the season gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead, 5:48 into the game. Utah had eight shots on the man-advantage.

“The power play snapped it well,” Guenther shared. “It would have been huge to get one late there, just get the building going. It would have had a lot of momentum, but I think it’s just the work and outworking them. They were aggressive and we got a lot of skill on the power play on both units and when they going to do that, just try to make plays. I think we did that; it’s just finishing them off.”

Guenther scored his 17th of the season in the third period, and the forward had eight goals in the month of December. In addition to that being a career-high, Guenther tied Logan Cooley for most goals in a single month in franchise history.

“I think he played a complete game,” Tourigny said of Guenther. “He played a game the way we know he's capable of. He played against the top line all night long and did a really good job five-on-five. He scored big goal, made points. (I) think he's playing really good hockey.”

As Utah heads out on a three-game road trip, the Mammoth will look to bounce back and build off tonight’s performance.

“I think just execution,” Guenther said. “Honestly, I thought we outplayed them. They had a little bit of a push there when we went out. But I think just execution all over the ice. When you get a chance score, passing on the tape, and just bearing down.”

“As they say, you have to learn from your mistakes and not repeat them,” Sergachev shared.

“That's what we got to do. We know what the problem is. We just have to work through it. There's (going to) be some lapses and stuff, but we gotta get into it and play much better there in the crucial last 10 minutes of the game.”

Tonight was Utah’s final game of 2025 and final contest at Delta Center this year. Utah went 40-35-10 overall in 2025, with points in 26 of its last 37 home contests (1/18-12/29: 21-11-5). The Mammoth finished the calendar year with a 22-15-5 record on home ice.

Defenseman Sean Durzi recorded his 100th career NHL assist with a helper on Sergachev’s second period tally.

Guenther’s last four goals scored have come in the third period or overtime, dating back to 12/12 vs. SEA.

The Mammoth’s next home game is on Jan. 7 against the Ottawa Senators.

