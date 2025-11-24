Mammoth Host Golden Knights for Monday Matchup

Utah and Vegas face off for the second time in five days at Delta Center

GamePreviewWEB 11.24.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (11-8-3) vs Vegas (10-4-7)

WHEN: Nov. 24, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters a busy week fresh off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. The Mammoth are 11-8-3 this season and have a 3-4-3 record in their last ten games.
  • With the Mammoth’s most recent win over the Rangers, the team improved to 6-2-1 at home.
    • JJ Peterka opened the scoring before the Rangers scored two-straight to take a 2-1 lead. Clayton Keller’s second period tally tied the game while Nick DeSimone’s third period goal secured the lead and the win. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves on 22 shots, and his timely saves were key in the Mammoth’s effort.
  • Nick Schmaltz leads the team with 10 goals and 22 assists. Schmaltz is tied for the team lead in assists (12) with Keller and Mikhail Sergachev. Keller’s 20 points are second on the Mammoth. Peterka has five goals in his last six games and has nine this season, which is tied for second-most on the team with Logan Cooley.
  • Vejmelka has played 16 games this season and has a 9-5-2 record. He has a 2.87 goals against average with a .884 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček rounds out the goaltending tandem. He has a 2-3-1 record through six games, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .873 save percentage.
  • Monday is the third of four-straight at home. In the final game of a four-game homestand, the Mammoth will host the Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas

  • Vegas enters Monday on a six-game points streak. The Golden Knights are 10-4-7 and 4-2-4 in their last ten games.
  • In their most recent game, the Golden Knights fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Anaheim Ducks.
    • It was a high-scoring first-period with five goals in the opening frame. Shea Theodore, Braeden Bowman, and Tomas Hertl (PPG) all scored for the Golden Knights to give them a 3-2 lead after 20 minutes. Troy Terry tied the game in the second period, 3-3, before Cutter Gauthier’s overtime winner won the game for Anaheim.
  • Pavel Dorofeyev’s 11 goals lead Vegas while Jack Eichel’s 19 assists and 29 points are team-highs in both categories. Eichel’s 10 goals are second on the team.
  • Akira Schmid has started 11 games this season, and played in 13 contests. He has a 9-1-3 record with a 2.45 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. Carl Lindbom makes up the second half of Vegas’ goaltending tandem currently with Adin Hill out injured. Lindbom has played five games with a 0-3-2 record. He has a 3.18 goals against average and a .874 save percentage.
  • Monday is the final game of a three-game road trip for the Golden Knights. Vegas returns home for a four-game homestand which starts with a Wednesday night game against the Ottawa Senators.

By the Numbers

  • Monday will be a strong special teams battle. Vegas’ power play is seventh in the league with a 24.3% success rate, while Utah’s penalty kill is eighth-best, and has killed off 83.3% of the Mammoth’s penalties.
  • The Mammoth’s blue line continues to contribute with goals in the last two games: Nick DeSimone, 11/22 vs. NYR; Nate Schmidt, 11/20 vs. VGK. Utah’s d-core has 16 points over the last seven games (3G, 13A).
  • Utah allows the fewest-shots in the NHL (24.0) while Vegas allows the fourth-fewest (25.5). The Golden Knights average 29.7 shots for per game which is ninth-most in the league, while the Mammoth average 29.0 shots for per game which is 11th most.
  • Vegas’ 28 third period goals are fourth-most in the league while Utah’s 25 in the final frame are eight-most.
  • Eichel is tied for the fourth-most assists (19) and fifth-most points in the NHL (29).

Against Vegas This Season

  • This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and Golden Knights, and the second at Delta Center. Utah will travel to Vegas for the third and final meeting in March.

Season Series

  • Nov. 20: UTA vs VGK – Game Recap
  • Nov. 24: UTA vs VGK
  • Mar. 19: UTA at VGK

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 28: UTA at DAL
  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SEG FOUNDATION: All In On Utah
SOCIAL

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

Utah Bounces Back with 3-2 Win over New York Rangers

Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

Utah Falls to Vegas, 4-1

Utah Opens Homestand Against Vegas

Mammoth Players Make Memories with their Moms

Utah Earns Hard Fought Point Against San Jose

Utah Mammoth Host Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee Meetings

Utah Wraps Back-to-Back in San Jose

Utah Falls to Anaheim in Overtime, 3-2

The Week Ahead: Nov 17-23

Utah’s Moms Trip Starts in Anaheim

Utah Falls in Overtime to the New York Islanders

‘It’s So Surreal, It Feels like a Dream’ 

Utah Wraps Homestand Against New York Islanders

Strong Third Period Secures Win for Utah Over Buffalo

Utah Hosts Buffalo in Return to Delta Center

The Week Ahead: Nov 10-16