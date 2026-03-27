Utah Falls in Emotional, Physical Game Against Capitals

The Mammoth scored twice on the power play in the loss, Kerfoot registered his 300th NHL point

GameStory 3.26.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – In a physical, emotional game with a playoff level intensity, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Washington Capitals, 7-4. There were two fights, plenty of scrums, and 82 total penalty minutes. Mammoth players stood up for each other, including Associate Captain Lawson Crouse and Brandon Tanev.

“I think it was obviously an emotional game and great fight by our guys sticking up for each other the entire game no matter what happened,” Captain Clayton Keller shared. “It's a tight brotherhood in here, and every guy will do that for one another. I was proud of the fight we showed, and that’s a different game, one maybe we haven't experienced with a lot of penalties and a lot going on. I think we have to learn to just stay mentally focused and calm in those situations.”

Learning how to balance passion with discipline is a key focus for the Mammoth moving forward from tonight’s game. The intensity in this final stretch of the regular season will continue to rise, and each game will be a physical, emotional contest like it is in the playoffs.

“It’s positive as long as it doesn’t take you out of your game. That is just the way it is,” Tourigny explained. “We think that was emotional… If you play in the playoffs, it will be like that in the warm-up. So, you cannot get carried away with that emotion. It is great to have emotion, but you need to stay in control. So, I love the mindset of showing up for each other and everything. I am a huge believer in team toughness. I talk about that all the time. I love that. But that cannot take you away from what you have to do … we need to reprogram the brain to focus on what we have to do, period. Whatever the circumstance, whatever the adversity, the emotion of the game, or so on and so forth. That doesn’t mean you don’t have team toughness. That doesn’t mean you don’t have emotion. You just control that stuff.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Keller | Cooley
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
 

Utah’s power play went 2-for-4, and it was the first time the Mammoth have scored two power play goals in a game since the last time they played the Capitals (Mar. 3, at Washington). Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley each capitalized on the man-advantage in the first period. Cooley was added to the top unit with Barrett Hayton out of the lineup (week-to-week, upper-body injury), and he shared what was working for the top unit.

“Just trying to establish a shot,” Cooley explained. “Trying to build off that and then things start to open up. We have a lot of great players on that unit that can make a lot of plays, and I think when we establish a shot first (mentality) that’s when we’re going to get our opportunities, and find seams and different rebounds like that.”

“They were rolling,” Tourigny said of the power play. “The way they were attacking, the way they were direct, they were really aggressive. They were intentional, their aggressiveness, that paid off.”

In addition to his power play goal, Guenther also scored three minutes and 55 seconds later. The forward has six multi-goal efforts this season and he set a new career-high in points (61). This is his second consecutive season with 60 or more points. Guenther has been a consistent scorer for the Mammoth as he has nine goals in the month of March and has scored eight of those in the last 11 games. He trails on Boston’s Pavel Zacha (9) for the league lead in that span. 

MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal as a member of the Mammoth in the third period. He’s contributed a point in two-straight games and has grown his role with Utah. In addition to playing alongside alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev on the top d-pairing, Weegar contributes to both sides of special teams. 

It’s a close playoff race in the Western Conference and Utah is still in the first wildcard spot. However, the Mammoth will need to raise their game, keep a high level of intensity, and manage their emotions in the final nine games of the regular season. Utah’s next game is a tough test against the Los Angeles Kings on the road. 

“Everyone's gotta look in the mirror, we all got better and we all know that,” Keller said. “Still super confident with our group. This is the most exciting part of the year and the most exciting hockey. We're all positive, and we'll learn from it and go to L.A..”

“Yeah, I think we started out good,” Cooley reflected. “Special teams were good. I thought the first period, we were moving it well. I think we kind of just started to let it slip, give up some odd-man rushes, and they capitalized. Every game is so important right now, and it stings. It's two points that we probably should have had, especially early on with the way we were playing. We got to make sure that we are ready for a heck of a battle with L.A.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

  • Sergachev registered three assists in the first period marking the first three-assist frame of his NHL career. This also marked his second career three-point period, both of which have come against Washington, as well as his fourth three-point game this season.
  • Alexander Kerfoot posted an assist on Weegar’s third-period goal, marking his 300th career NHL point. He is the 16th player from his draft class to reach that milestone. He joins Sergachev as the second skater to accomplish the feat with Utah.
  • Keller posted three primary assists tonight for his eighth three-point game, third three-assist game, 23rd multi-point game, and 13th multi-assist game in 2025-26, all of which are team highs. The Captain has seven points over his last six games (3G, 4A).
  • Utah’s captain has tallied at least 70 points for the fourth consecutive season and he became the 12th NHL player to accomplish this feat over that stretch. According to NHL PR, Keller is the fifth player in NHL history to eclipse the 70-point mark in each of a franchise’s first two seasons.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Mar. 28: UTA vs LAK
  • Apr. 2: UTA vs SEA
  • Apr. 4: UTA vs VAN

Recent Mammoth News

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GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
 
 
VIDEO
 
BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
 
 
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