Utah Faces Calgary in Final Road Game of Season

The Mammoth are on the second half of a back-to-back that started at home on Saturday afternoon

GamePreviewWEB 4.12.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (42-31-6) vs Calgary (32-38-9)

WHEN: Apr. 12, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability on Sunday.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 42-31-6 this season and is 6-4-0 over the last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth’s five-game win streak was snapped against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Dylan Guenther had Utah’s lone goal in the loss. His power play goal in the third period was his 40th of the season, a new career-high and franchise record. Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Guenther’s 40 goals lead the team, and his 72 points are tied for second-most with Nick Schmaltz. Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 58 assists and 84 points. Mikhail Sergachev’s 48 assists are second-most on Utah’s roster.
  • With Vejmelka, Utah’s starter, playing in Saturday’s game, it’s likely that Vítek Vaněček will get the start against Calgary. Vaněček has a 5-11-3 record through 20 games played. He has a 2.87 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Sunday is Utah’s final road game of the regular season. The Mammoth will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and St. Louis Blues on Thursday to wrap up the 2025-26 campaign.

Calgary

  • Calgary is 32-28-9 this season and 4-4-2 over the last 10 games.
  • The Flames fell to the Seattle Kraken, 4-1, in their most recent game. Calgary is on a three-game losing skid. Hunter Brzustewicz scored Calgary’s lone goal. Goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced.
  • Morgan Frost’s 21 goals are a team-high and his 41 points are tied for second with Mikael Backlund. Matt Coronato’s 26 assists and 43 points are the most on the roster.
  • Since Cooley played on Saturday in the front half of a back-to-back, it’s likely that Dustin Wolf will be in net against the Mammoth. Wolf is Calgary’s starter and he has a 22-28-3 record through 55 games played. He has a 3.07 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.
  • Sunday starts a three-game homestand to wrap up the regular season. The Flames will host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and the LA Kings on Thursday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah Captain Clayton Keller is one of three players on a seven-game points streak (4G, 12A), and his 11 points over the last five games lead the Mammoth. His seven assists also led the team during that span. Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev are also on seven-game points streaks. Guenther has four goals and seven assists while Sergachev has 12 assists.
  • With 55 games played this season, Calgary netminder Dustin Wolf has played the seventh-most games out of any NHL goaltender. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka leads this category with 62 games played.
  • The Flames are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the fewest goals against at home (101).

Against Calgary This Season

  • This is the third and final game between Utah and Calgary this season.
  • The Mammoth won the first game, 3-1, on Oct. 15 while the Flames won the second meeting, 2-0, on Dec. 6.

Season Series

  • Apr. 12: UTA vs CGY

Upcoming Schedule

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