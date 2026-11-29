Although the team will focus on improving defensively, and being more consistent, Utah has a lot to like about their offensive output. Entering Saturday’s game, the Stars were holding their opponents to the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.48). Utah was able to find ways to score against a stingy defense and a strong goaltender, Jake Oettinger.

“I think we established good speed in our game,” Tourigny shared. “Our forecheck was good. There’s a lot of positives, even offensively. Dallas is a team who gives nothing. We scored four goals tonight. So, we must have done something right. But definitely we need to keep the puck out of our net.”

Utah entered the game without multiple significant players due to injuries. In addition, alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev was sidelined for two periods with a lower-body injury. However, the team kept pushing despite the adversity.

Gregor Biber, in his second career NHL game, played 16:40, while Utah’s four other defensemen, Zac Jones, Andrew Peeke, MacKenzie Weegar, and Dmitri Simashev played over 22 minutes each. Every defenseman had to step up. Biber and Borikov both impressed their teammates with their ability to embrace the next man up mentality.

“Both those guys did a tremendous job coming in,” Hayton said of Biber and Borikov. “Obviously it’s the NHL, there’s injuries and stuff like that. You go through stretches, every team has that adversity, and (Biber and Borikov) did a great job coming in and stepping up. You saw it tonight. We had five defensemen for a lot of the game and (Biber) was out there playing his heart out. They both did a really good job.”

Utah finished its four game Central Division road trip with a 2-2-0 record and four out of eight possible points. The Central Division is in a tight race as six of the eight teams are separated by four points or less.

“You look at that trip, everybody on that trip was playing .800 plus since November,” Tourigny said. “If I will have said to you, we’ll split it, probably you will have taken it. So, I’m proud of the way the guys have fought. Obviously, we would have loved to have another two points. There’s no moral victory, but we’re playing right away on Monday, so we need to regroup, get back home, rest a little bit, and be ready for Montréal.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Utah Mammoth PR)

Borikov is the first Belarusian player in NHL history to score a goal in his debut, as well as the first Utah player to earn a point in his NHL debut. He also joins Trevor Connelly (VGK) and Tyler Boucher (OTT) as the third player to score in his NHL debut in the 2026-27 season.

Cooley has scored 13 of his team-high 15 goals on the road, tied with Kyle Connor (WPG) for the second-most road goals of any NHL skater in 2026-27 (Kirill Kaprizov, MIN: 14).

With the primary assist on Utah's second goal tonight, Hayton has become the 15th player selected in the 2018 NHL Draft to record 100 career assists. He was drafted by Arizona at American Airlines Center, where he reached the milestone tonight against the Stars.

Selected 110th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Borikov has joined Biber (2024) as Utah’s second fourth-round pick to make his NHL debut in as many nights. He is just the 11th player from his draft, and the first selected 17th overall or later, to play an NHL game.

Final Stats

Score: 7-4 DAL

Total Shots: UTA 39, DAL 28

Power Play: DAL 2/2, UTA 0/1

Hits: UTA 33, DAL 25

Blocked Shots: UTA 15, DAL 7

Face-off %: UTA 51.4%, DAL 48.6%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 30: MTL vs UTA – Get Tickets

Dec. 2: WPG vs UTA – Get Tickets