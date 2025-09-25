Training Camp: Day 9

Head coach André Tourigny confirmed that Vitek Vaněček will start against the Golden Knights and is expected to play the full game. Matt Villalta will serve as his back up.

The group also ran through the power play and here were today’s two units:

PP1: Durzi, Guenther, Hayton, Schmaltz, Peterka PP2: Carcone, Schmidt, Yamamoto, But, Simashev

Following morning skate, Tourigny explained the structural improvements he wants to see against Vegas tonight:

“I want to see a little bit more consistency now with our outlets on the breakout, I want to see a little bit more pace on our neutral zone forecheck, plus a little bit better coverage of what we call the wall. Then there’s a few things like that in our structure we want to see. We did some video, a little bit every day. We want to see the progression, I think we’re on the right path. We need to keep going.”

The players will continue to be evaluated throughout tonight’s game which is the second thing Tourigny, the coaching staff, and management will focus on. The third is a high level of competition.

“I want our team to be relentless,” Tourigny shared. “I want our team to be physical. I want our team to be extremely competitive. That’s the culture part. And I want to see the leadership. I want to see the guys talking to each other, helping each other, those kind of things.”